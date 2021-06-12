Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Sunday shows preview: Biden foreign policy in focus as Dem tensions boil up back home

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThiBt_0aSe9tAg00
© Getty Images

President Biden ’s foreign policy is expected to take center stage during this week’s Sunday talk shows as Democratic tensions in Washington boil up over immigration, Israel and other domestic issues.

Biden is in the United Kingdom this weekend for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit, his first foreign trip as president.

He met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a bilateral meeting ahead of the summit on Thursday. On Friday, he held an informal meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Johnson, Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday.

One of the administration’s focuses this week was on China. Biden pressed G-7 leaders to call out China’s forced labor practices during the summit Saturday in Cornwall, England.

The G-7 leaders also unveiled the “Back Better World” initiative, a global infrastructure proposal meant to counter China’s “Belt and Road Initiative.”

As Biden was pressing the G-7 on China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Chinese diplomats on Friday over a range of issues that have divided the two countries.

In the call with diplomat Yang Jiechi, the two got into heated exchanges over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, democracy in Hong Kong, China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims and Taiwan.

Blinken will appear on ABC’s "This Week," CBS’ “Face the Nation” and "Fox News Sunday."

Back home, however, Democratic tensions are showing signs of boiling over amid conflicts over a host of issues.

The latest clash featured Rep. Illhan Oman (D-Minn.), who feuded with fellow Democrats after she sought to condemn the U.S. military’s support of Israel after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Omar appeared to compare the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban while discussing war crimes and lamenting “unthinkable” human rights “atrocities” committed by a series of actors.

The statement drew the ires of Jewish Democratic lawmakers, who dubbed Omar’s statements “offensive” and misguided.”

By Thursday afternoon, Omar clarified that she was “in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”

In a rare move, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a statement with her full leadership team promoting the right to “legitimate criticism,” but denouncing “false equivalencies” between nations and terrorist groups.

Pelosi, who will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union,” later said she doesn’t believe further action should be taken against Omar.

Progressives also took aim at Vice President Harris during her first foreign trip as vice president to Guatemala and Mexico.

Harris took the trip amid the administration’s efforts to curb the flow of migrants heading to the southern border. While in Guatemala, Harris drew backlash after telling would-be migrants “do not come, do not come.”

“I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home. At the same time I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States Mexico border: Do not come, do not come," Harris said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at Harris, saying on Twitter “we can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing.”

Here's the full lineup of Sunday show guests this week:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas).

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser on coronavirus response.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Fox News Sunday” — Blinken; Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

FOX News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

The Hill

The Hill

245K+
Followers
24K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Yang Jiechi
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Policy#Rep Jim Jordan#Democratic#British#French#Japanese#Australian#State#Chinese#Uyghur Muslims#Abc#Cbs#D Minn#Democrats#Hamas#Taliban#Jewish#Cnn#Guatemalans#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Biden invites senators to White House with infrastructure deal near

Members of a bipartisan group of senators attempting to hammer out an infrastructure bill will head to the White House Thursday to try and work out the details with President Biden. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Wednesday that Biden’s senior staff had “two productive meetings”...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
The Hill

Biden to deliver remarks on voting access next week

President Biden will deliver remarks next week on expanding access to voting, amid uncertainty about how Democrats can advance their voting rights agenda after Senate Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. “This is a continuation of his efforts to use the bully pulpit to elevate this issue, just as...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House pitches America First 2.0

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Competing sometimes means copying. U.S. President Joe Biden’s top economic aide, Brian Deese, said on Wednesday that the government needs to play a bigger role in supporting certain technologies and industries. That’s taking a leaf out of China’s playbook and a more organized version of former President Donald Trump’s America First policy .
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris casts tiebreaking vote to confirm OPM nominee

Vice President Harris returned to the Senate chamber on Tuesday to cast a tiebreaking vote, confirming President Biden 's nominee for the director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Senators voted 50-50 along party lines to confirm Kiran Ahuja as OPM director after her confirmation was held up by...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden extends sanctions against North Korea

The Biden administration announced Monday that it is extending for another year a more than decade old executive order declaring a national emergency over the nuclear threat from North Korea. Why it matters: In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Biden noted North Korea's "pursuit of nuclear...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Joe Biden’s foreign foray is all about shoring up democracy – in the US

During his first trip abroad as US president last week, Joe Biden kept telling Europe that “the US is back”. Before the G7 meeting, Biden signed a new Atlantic charter with Boris Johnson that agreed to protect democracy and open societies. After Cornwall, he went on to more meetings in Brussels with the European Union, as well as a Nato summit and a head to head with Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Past presidents have viewed the EU as an irrelevant bureaucracy or a sinister threat. Biden described it as an “incredibly strong and vibrant entity”.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden’s policies are ruining the economy

The policies being pushed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are hurting the economy. Paying people not to work has meant people are sitting at home instead of returning to their jobs. Trillions of dollars in spending are causing runaway inflation. And now, Biden is proposing the largest tax increases since 1968, which will harm working families and small businesses and throttle much-needed new investment.