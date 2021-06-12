Sunday shows preview: Biden foreign policy in focus as Dem tensions boil up back home

© Getty Images

President Biden ’s foreign policy is expected to take center stage during this week’s Sunday talk shows as Democratic tensions in Washington boil up over immigration, Israel and other domestic issues.

Biden is in the United Kingdom this weekend for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit, his first foreign trip as president.

He met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a bilateral meeting ahead of the summit on Thursday. On Friday, he held an informal meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Johnson, Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday.

One of the administration’s focuses this week was on China. Biden pressed G-7 leaders to call out China’s forced labor practices during the summit Saturday in Cornwall, England.

The G-7 leaders also unveiled the “Back Better World” initiative, a global infrastructure proposal meant to counter China’s “Belt and Road Initiative.”

As Biden was pressing the G-7 on China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Chinese diplomats on Friday over a range of issues that have divided the two countries.

In the call with diplomat Yang Jiechi, the two got into heated exchanges over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, democracy in Hong Kong, China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims and Taiwan.

Blinken will appear on ABC’s "This Week," CBS’ “Face the Nation” and "Fox News Sunday."

Back home, however, Democratic tensions are showing signs of boiling over amid conflicts over a host of issues.

The latest clash featured Rep. Illhan Oman (D-Minn.), who feuded with fellow Democrats after she sought to condemn the U.S. military’s support of Israel after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Omar appeared to compare the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban while discussing war crimes and lamenting “unthinkable” human rights “atrocities” committed by a series of actors.

The statement drew the ires of Jewish Democratic lawmakers, who dubbed Omar’s statements “offensive” and misguided.”

By Thursday afternoon, Omar clarified that she was “in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”

In a rare move, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a statement with her full leadership team promoting the right to “legitimate criticism,” but denouncing “false equivalencies” between nations and terrorist groups.

Pelosi, who will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union,” later said she doesn’t believe further action should be taken against Omar.

Progressives also took aim at Vice President Harris during her first foreign trip as vice president to Guatemala and Mexico.

Harris took the trip amid the administration’s efforts to curb the flow of migrants heading to the southern border. While in Guatemala, Harris drew backlash after telling would-be migrants “do not come, do not come.”

“I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home. At the same time I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States Mexico border: Do not come, do not come," Harris said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at Harris, saying on Twitter “we can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing.”

Here's the full lineup of Sunday show guests this week:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas).

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser on coronavirus response.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Fox News Sunday” — Blinken; Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

FOX News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.