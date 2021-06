SUMTER, S.C. — It was a day of fun and love in the Gamecock city Saturday as the sixth annual “Do It Big” We Ball 4 Destin 7-on-7 tournament was held at Patriot Park. The tournament is held every year by Sumter native, Former NFL and South Carolina State Defensive Back Mariel Cooper, in honor of his brother Destin, who tragically passed away in 2015.