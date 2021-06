Logan Paul's novelty fight against Floyd Mayweather had a lot of hype surrounding it and it had some people thinking that it could do record numbers through Pay Per View. The highest viewed PPV fight of all time was between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, which had over 4.5 million people watching. Going into last Sunday, there were some people who thought that this event could eclipse the Pacquiao fight numbers-wise, which would mean a nine-figure payday for Mayweather and a healthy eight figures for Logan.