Snowpark enables AtScale to execute complex analytical functions within the Snowflake Data Cloud

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtScale announced integration with Snowflake’s Snowpark Java UDFs. Snowpark enables AtScale to execute advanced analytic functions within the Snowflake Data Cloud, further optimizing complex analysis, query performance and resource consumption, resulting in unparalleled ROI. This initial integration provides a foundation for embedding additional, high-value services within the Snowflake Data Cloud.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
#Data Science#Data Analytics#Data Scientists#Data Access#Bi#Tableau#Datarobot#Java#Mdx#Sql#Tech Alliances
