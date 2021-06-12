Snowpark enables AtScale to execute complex analytical functions within the Snowflake Data Cloud

New integration mitigates AI production gap between data and machine learning models. June 9, 2021 – BOSTON – DataRobot, the leader in Augmented Intelligence, today announced a new integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to bring the power of Snowpark—a new developer experience created by Snowflake—to DataRobot users. This partnership comes on the heels of DataRobot’s recent acquisition of Zepl, unlocking new capabilities within DataRobot’s platform for the most advanced data scientists. As demonstrated during Snowflake’s 2021 Summit, Zepl’s capabilities—now part of DataRobot’s platform—will help joint users quickly develop, train, and deploy models by providing a preconfigured, fully featured environment for Snowpark-driven model development. The multi-layered integration builds on DataRobot and Snowflake’s existing strategic partnership and integrations to empower every organization to succeed with AI.