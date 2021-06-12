Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Volunteers build twin beds for kids in need during nationwide event

By Ryan Cummings
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iU9Mo_0aSe4gpq00

We all know how important it is to get a good night’s rest. But sometimes children are forced to sleep on the floor or couch, and they don’t have that luxury.

That’s why several volunteers spent their morning making sure kids had a comfy place to sleep.

From screwing to sanding, volunteers formed an assembly line to help kids in need.

“So we start out with our wood, raw wood,” said Craig Van Hill, who walked us through the process.

After the wood is cut to size, it’s stacked up for sanding, making sure everything is smooth for the kids so they don’t get splinters.

Then it’s stacked up again for volunteers to drill holes.

“One line is drilling all of the holes that we need,” said Van Hill, “another line is making the side rails for the slats and the mattress to be set on.”

From there it’s time to assemble the headboards and footboards, then it heads to the staining stations.

The stain is even safe for the kids since it’s a combination of vinegar and steel wool.

Van Hill is the president of the Kellogsville chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The organization provides beds to kids who normally sleep on the floor or just don’t have their own.

“We bring them into the houses, set them up, we provide them with mattresses, with all the bedding that they need. We’re blessed to have some groups sewing some quilts for us and providing some stuffed animals and different things for these kids,” said Van Hill.

The team put the twin beds together in Wyoming as part of the Bunks Across America initiative.

150 chapters hosted a similar event all over the country hoping to put together 4,000 beds just on Saturday.

The smile on the kids’ faces make it all worth it.

“We had one instance where I went along and delivered a bed, and the mom said, ‘I’ve never been able to give my kid a new thing in my life, and this is the first new thing he ever had.’ He was 13 years old. He was just ecstatic to have a bed,” said Van Hill.

That joy is what brought out all the volunteers.

“I’m just here to lend a hand; you see me with a drill here,” said Kimberly Coleman.

She normally brings out the whole family, but they had other obligations.

She worked on the headboards and footboards, telling FOX 17 that giving back is such a blessing.

“Just knowing that I can go home leaving here, knowing I may not know the family... I may not get to meet the family, but knowing that I had a part in that, that’s important to me,” said Coleman.

It’s also important to those working with the chapters like Deb Grasman. She helps get all the bedding together to give kids a brand-new experience.

“I hope they get a good night’s sleep so that when they go to school the next day, they can focus and be engaged in their studies at school, because I know that if basic needs aren’t met, that it’s really hard to learn,” she said.

After the screwing, sanding and staining, it was time to leave their mark with a hot iron branding, letting the kids know that S-H-P cared enough for them even if they were complete strangers.

“These people care enough to come out on a Saturday and do this for a kid that they don’t even know and [will] probably never meet,” said Van Hill. “Just to see the love that’s shared through this means more than anything.”

The goal was to build 10 beds on Saturday then another 10 fairly soon.

From there, they’ll deliver them to homes.

If you’d like to sign up and apply for a bed, just click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bedding#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Fairmont, WVPosted by
Times West Virginian

WV Caring needs volunteers

FAIRMONT — As the community emerges from the COVID-19 lockdown, there are many people who did not have the opportunity to choose isolation. The staff at West Virginia Caring continued to care for patients and their families throughout the entire pandemic. The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help in...
Alton, ILaltondailynews.com

Public invited to help build bunk beds Saturday

The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is taking part in a national event this Saturday called Bunks Across America. The Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization builds beds for kids in need in the Riverbend, and this Saturday invites the public to help with the national goal of building 8-thousand beds.
Columbus, INRepublic

Police and kids bond during fishing event

Local police and sheriff deputies embarked on a four-hour fishing expedition with local youngsters Friday, an event designed for building communication and trust. The "Hook a Kid on Fishing" event had 26 children between the ages of 9 and 14 teaming up with law enforcement officers to learn about how to fish and have some fun at CERAland Park campgrounds.
KidsFulton Sun

Kids need boundaries too

Dear Heloise: Children, especially young children, have rights, even though they are underage. I teach my kids they need to give their consent before an adult hugs them, ties their shoelaces, brushes their hair, talks to them about what’s going on in their lives, posts a picture of them online (that’s a big one!), enters their room, etc.
Charitieswlkm.com

Volunteers needed for foster program

The Court Appointed Special Advocate Program is seeking volunteers to advocate for the best interests of local foster children. CASA executive director Jamie Brooks said the agency attempts to make sure the voice of foster children is heard, their needs are met while in care, and provide a consistent, caring adult to walk with them through their journey.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Volunteers needed for vaccine event Sunday at Mile High Flea Market

DENVER — Hispanic and Latino-based organizations have played a crucial role in helping vaccinate their community members against COVID-19, but they could use some helping continuing to bridge gaps in vaccine distribution. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows Hispanics and Latinos make up more...
Charitiespointandshoreland.com

Connecting Kids to Meals looking for volunteers

United Way is looking for volunteers to assist with building meal packs for the Connecting Kids to Meals program. Meal packing will take place at 1501 Monroe Street. Volunteers must wear a mask and gloves while on site. For questions, email volunteer@connectingkidstomeals.org. Volunteers are needed for the following dates:. •Wednesday,...
CharitiesTimes Gazette

AAA7 volunteer advocates needed

We have a unique opportunity at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) for those who are interested in serving as a volunteer advocate for nursing home residents. This opportunity is made available through our Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, which is committed to protecting the rights of long-term care consumers.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Cemetery Preservation & Landmark Building Clean-Up Volunteers Needed

The Warwick Historical Society (WHS) invites the public to join its Cemetery Preservation and Landmark Building Clean-Up day on Sat., June 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring your rakes, work gloves, weed whackers and loppers and help a determined group of people clear the debris and restore order at the small cemeteries throughout the Town of Warwick. The work goes quickly and is extremely rewarding as we remember those laid to rest and help our neighbors manage their properties. Call the WHS for the location of the next clean-up.
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Syracuse volunteers help children without beds by building 40 beds

SYRACUSE, .N.Y. — The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Syracuse chapter built 40 beds Saturday morning to help children who are without. The organization builds and delivers beds to children without one within the Syracuse community. Their motto: "No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!" The Syracuse Chapter Co-President...
Green Bay, WIgbnewsnetwork.com

Habitat for Humanity: Build-Site Volunteers Needed

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is looking for general construction volunteers to join them on the build site. As of June 9th, they’re once again able to have general construction volunteers on the build site to assist with various construction projects under the watchful guidance of crew leaders. No...
Cascade, IAcpioneer.com

Legion Playground build day volunteer call

The City of Cascade is looking for volunteers to help with a build day for new playground equipment near the swimming pool in Legion Park on June 25. This additional equipment was secured by the City as part of a KABOOM grant. One requirement of this grant is that there be an official community build day to install the equipment.
Yakima, WAyaktrinews.com

Volunteers needed to build new playground at Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Greenway needs volunteers to help build a new playground to replace the historic wooden McGuire Community Playground, which has been in place for 28 years. “We are actively recruiting 1,200 volunteers over six days, three shifts a day to come help be a part of...
Davenport, IAKWQC

John Deere Classic in need of volunteers

Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village. With more business in the Hilltop, organizers say the economic boost is also a benefit to residents. Hundreds drawn to first Mercado en el río in Davenport. Updated: 21 hours ago. Moline’s Mercado on Fifth expanded to Iowa for...
Family Relationshipsboxden.com

Men Are Not Always Needed To Build A Child Why Are Men Not Staying Around To Raise Kids?

Men Are Not Always Needed To Build A Child Why Are Men Not Staying Around To Raise Kids?. Nonsense , you have to look at how the man has taken the negro male out of the house for hundred of years thru slaver , slave labor , the war on drugs , stop & frisk , profiling the negro male out of jobs , denying the negro male of an education & just stereotyping the negro male in a bad light . Raising youngins in a stable household with a mom looking after them & preparing them for school is vital in a youngins development .
Environmentmacaronikid.com

Upcoming Volunteer Events with KeyPen Parks

The Key Pen Parks Volunteer Program is designed to promote the spirit of partnership that Key Pen Parks encourages and enjoys with the citizens and local businesses on the Key Peninsula. The mission of our volunteer program is to increase the interaction between the park, the citizens and local businesses...