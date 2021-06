The Milwaukee Bucks kept their postseason dreams alive after a hard-fought victory over the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night. It was a turbulent contest packed with lead changes and ties as both teams went back-and-forth until the very last shot, but Milwaukee ultimately escaped with a low-scoring 86-83 victory. It was undoubtedly a brutal 48 minutes of basketball played from both sides, but the Bucks will take it as they now find themselves trailing just 2-1 in this best of seven series.