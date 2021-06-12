A labor of love and mud

Seems like it has been raining for 40 days and 40 nights, or at least it feels like it. I know that we will covet these rainy days soon enough, but that is not today. Too much rain is a problem, especially with the heavy clay soils we have in Denton County. These soils do not drain well, which stifles air exchange for the roots. A suffocating plant sometimes looks like a thirsty plant and that just seems like a bad design to me. What’s a well-meaning person likely to do when they see a wilting plant?