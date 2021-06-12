Cancel
The Cross Timbers Gazette

A labor of love and mud

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 11 days ago
Seems like it has been raining for 40 days and 40 nights, or at least it feels like it. I know that we will covet these rainy days soon enough, but that is not today. Too much rain is a problem, especially with the heavy clay soils we have in Denton County. These soils do not drain well, which stifles air exchange for the roots. A suffocating plant sometimes looks like a thirsty plant and that just seems like a bad design to me. What’s a well-meaning person likely to do when they see a wilting plant?

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Stroup: Mother Nature makes herself at home

Got to chatting with my neighbor, Gary, over the fence the other day and he made the comment that the wildlife this spring had been prolific. That opened the door for a dialog which soon became a monologue on my part. I hastily spewed forth a litany of encounters with the fauna residing all around my yard. He listened patiently.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Arts Master Plan progress report

In spring 2018, the Town of Flower Mound was in the middle of a process that culminated in the creation of an Arts Master Plan for the community. It was a long and interactive process that included town employees, residents who served on boards and commissions, residents who had valuable input to share about the arts in Flower Mound, business owners, artists themselves and a vendor.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound to demolish old LISD Natatorium

On Monday, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a nearly $600,000 contract to demolish the old Lewisville ISD Natatorium on Timber Creek Road. The town recently purchased two parcels of land from LISD totaling 7.4 acres adjacent to the Helen & Leonard Johns Community Park, located just north of Parker Square. The new land will be used as an active park that could include the future construction of a cultural arts center with a performance theater, as well as trails, landscaping, additional parking and more, according to the meeting agenda.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Food preparation & cooking for single dads: A guide to preparing healthy, wholesome meals

Single dads wear many hats, ranging from (their kids’) BIGGEST FAN and SUPPORT SYSTEM to LIFE-GUIDE and MONSTER-SLAYER, so it’s only fitting to add PERSONAL CHEF to the mix. When it comes to promoting proper health and nutrition, it can be difficult enough to prepare meals for yourself, but adding extra mouths can complicate matters even further. The good news is preparing delicious, healthy meals for your kids and yourself doesn’t have to be some overly complicated, painstaking struggle. So have no fear; we are here to dispel any anxiety you may have in the kitchen department.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Search ministry helps local men find meaning

Twenty-two years ago, Argyle resident Scott Davis was a successful varsity basketball coach at Grapevine High School. The Mustangs have always had one of the more successful programs in the area, and during Davis’ tenure, they were regularly making the postseason and chasing their state title aspirations. Needless to say,...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village to spray for mosquitoes

The city of Highland Village will again spray for mosquitoes this weekend in the Castlewood area. Like last week, a trap in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus this week, according to a city news release. City crews will spray from 3-6 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and will concentrate spraying efforts on the habitat of the Culex mosquito by spring creeks, drainage culverts and wooded wet areas.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: The Brass Tap

Since opening two years ago in The Shops at Highland Village, The Brass Tap has quickly become a local favorite, known for its 60 beers on tap and over 100 beers in bottles and cans, its weekly entertainment like trivia nights, and (of course) the food. The Highland Village location...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Historical committee collecting items to furnish Gibson-Grant cabin

The Denton County Collections Committee is on the hunt for historical items that can be used to furnish the Gibson-Grant Log House in Flower Mound. The Gibson-Grant cabin was constructed in 1860-61 and is one of the few remaining log structures from that time still standing on its original site in Denton County, according to the town of Flower Mound. The house is currently undergoing renovations to restore its historic integrity and will become a museum.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Wicked BOLD now open in Flower Mound

Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen is now open in Flower Mound. Located at 3347 Long Prairie Road, Wicked BOLD offers an all-vegan menu featuring charcuterie boards, sandwiches, small plates and vegan chocolates. The new business also offers a variety of mocktails, along with wine and beer, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. It will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Twin Coves Park reopening Tuesday

Twin Coves Park, located on Lake Grapevine in west Flower Mound, will reopen after a week-long closure due to rising lake levels. The park will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Cabins 1-16, RV sites 17-22 and all primitive sites will be available for immediate reservations, but sewer hookups are temporarily unavailable at the RV sites.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: 7 Flower Mound-area sushi restaurants to know

Piranha Killer Sushi has been a long-time Flower Mound favorite. They have a menu full of some amazing signature rolls as well as plenty of options for any non-sushi lovers out there. They also have an incredible cocktail menu – the perfect thing to enjoy out on their patio (which also happens to be dog friendly!). During the week, you can find live music and they also host Ladies Night on Thursdays with specials on select wines, martinis and frozen drinks.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New coffee shops coming to Harvest, Justin

A husband-and-wife team is planning to open several new coffee shops around North Texas, including a couple in southern Denton County. When Mark Douglass and Melissa Lazar moved to Haslet in 2017, they were surprised to find no coffee shop nearby. They’re both entrepreneurs who enjoy building new businesses, so they began working on a new community coffee shop. Froth Coffee Bar opened in July 2020 in Haslet, offering exotic, specialty-roasted gourmet coffee from around the world. They quickly set a goal of having 10 total Froth Coffee Bars in Dallas-Fort Worth by the end of 2023.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Soapbox: The steak sauce shortage that almost ruined the world

Most every child has memories of playing “string telephone” using a paper cup or tin can. One friend talks and another listens as the sound waves travel from one to another. Then, the other friend processes what he or she has heard and returns his own thoughts. Like this educational childhood game, some recent happenings over the sound waves of social media in and around my country home, in the land of The Big AP, have sent shock waves of panic to Cajun gravy makers throughout the region.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — June 2021

The concept of community and its importance was not really top of mind in pre-COVID days for many people. We were busy going to work, shopping, eating out, and travelling. We felt like a community because we socialized in groups, worshiped in our churches and attended concerts and sporting events with large groups of like-minded people.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Dixon: Flower Mound excited to bring back events

Summer is here, and we’re so excited to welcome back a full lineup of events. The pandemic forced us to make some difficult decisions last year in cancelling many of our special events, but Town staff have already hosted several successful – and many new – events in 2021. In...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Davis: A new perspective on service

Perspective is one of the great blessings of grief. We lost my Dad this past January. His passing was not easy, and it came far too early. But as difficult as it was to experience, his death has given me a renewed perspective on the life of service he led, and that others like him still lead.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Twin Coves Park closed

The town of Flower Mound is closing Twin Coves Park at 6 p.m. Monday until further notice, due to rising lake levels. The park has flooded during recent rainy spring seasons because of Lake Grapevine’s high water levels. Last week, the town closed the boat ramp and some rental sites at the park, but as the rain continues to pour in North Texas, the water level has risen enough to force the town to close the entire park, the town announced Monday evening.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Photo of alligator on I-35W ramp reignites concern

A recent photo of an alligator in southern Denton County is circulating on social media, reigniting concern that sparked in March when a large gator was spotted nearby. The new photo, taken by Amanda Maestas on Friday, shows a large alligator crossing the I-35W southbound exit ramp at Crawford Road near Argyle. It is just a stone’s throw away from the location where an alligator was spotted in a marshy pond near that I-35W interchange in March.