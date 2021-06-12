Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

G7 leaders launch infrastructure plan for poorer countries to rival growing influence of China

By Rob Merrick
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kp76J_0aSe38zs00

G7 leaders are launching an infrastructure plan for poorer countries to rival the might of China, but are being accused of failing the test of the climate emergency .

Railways in Africa and wind farms in Asia are among projects set to receive financing under the “Build Back Better World” scheme – a counter to Xi Jinping ’s Belt and Road initiative .

It is designed to mobilise private-sector capital in areas such as climate, health and digital technology, to help meet the estimated $40 trillion needed by developing nations by 2035.

China has stolen a march with its 2013 Belt and Road Initiative, which has seen more than 100 countries sign agreements to cooperate in railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure projects.

It is seen as a vehicle for Communist China to expand its influence – an accusation Beijing dismisses as an “imperial hangover” from the days of western humiliation of its country.

Boris Johnson made no mention of China as he announced the summit was poised to agree the plan, arguing it would also “accelerate the global shift to renewable energy and sustainable technology”.

“The G7 has an unprecedented opportunity to drive a global green industrial revolution, with the potential to transform the way we live,” the prime minister said.

But the White House made clear its intentions, a senior official telling Reuters : “Until now we haven’t offered a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and our way of doing business.”

On the summit’s last day, the G7 nations are under pressure to meet a 2009 pledge to spend $100bn a year to help the poorest countries adapt to the climate emergency.

According to Oxfam, the G7 – which is meant to find 80 per cent of the fund – has committed to only $36bn of state climate finance by 2025, and only $8-10bn of that is for adaptation.

Its leaders will hear from naturalist David Attenborough , who will plead with them to take the action badly needed to prevent “crippling” global heating .

No 10 said there would be further pledges “to increase contributions to international climate finance to meet the target”, but green groups are gloomy.

The G7 will also endorse a “nature compact” to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 by protecting at least 30 per cent of land and 30 per cent of ocean by the end of the decade.

At Carbis Bay Mr Johnson launched a £500m Blue Planet Fund to help developing nations tackle unsustainable fishing, reduce marine pollution and protect coastal ecosystems.

But Damian Green , the former de-facto Tory deputy prime minister, warned the UK’s deep overseas aid cuts were preventing decisive action.

“There is no new money being announced, which is becoming a pattern after yesterday’s announcement on vaccines and girls’ education. It’s clear the UK’s cut from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent on aid has prevented finance ministers agreeing a financing plan,” he said.

And John Sauven, Greenpeace ’s executive director, said: “Just this week, the government U-turned on its promise to set a legally binding target of 2030 to halt the decline of nature.

“Ministers continue to allow industrial fishing boats, like supertrawlers and bottom trawlers, to plunder our marine protected areas.”

The Independent

The Independent

156K+
Followers
84K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Green
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Greenpeace#Africa#Communist#The White House#Reuters#Oxfam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Public Healthstettlerindependent.com

Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Canada is donating 13 million surplus shots to help poorer countries get vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the pledge at the end of the G7 summit in England this morning, where the pandemic, climate change and China have dominated the agenda over the past two days. Canada...
EconomyNew York Post

Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

HONG KONG — China’s government said Tuesday no abnormal radiation was detected outside a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong following a news report of a leak, while Hong Kong’s leader said her administration was closely watching the facility. The operators released few details, but nuclear experts said that based...
ChinaNBC Philadelphia

China Wants to Build Up Its Wine Country Into One That Could Rival France's Bordeaux

China’s central government has approved a 15-year wine development plan for Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region with a scale that could match the production levels of Bordeaux, France wine capital. Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, Ningxia's wine exports rose 46.4%, according to the local customs agency. Still, Chinese producers have...
ChinaPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

China extinguishes a light for freedom

This week will almost certainly see the end of Apple Daily, a highly popular tabloid newspaper in Hong Kong. This newspaper is dying not because of finances but because the Chinese Communist Party is scared of impure words. Beijing simply cannot handle what the newspaper's journalists write. (Full disclosure: I wrote a weekly Apple Daily column.)
Politicsshortpedia.com

China hits back at G7 summit; says days of 'small group' of countries dictating global decisions are long gone

China on Sunday asserted that the days when global decisions were dictated by a "small group" of countries are long gone, hitting back at the G-7 summit where Beijing was at the centre of severe criticism over the COVID-19 origins, human rights violations and its mega Belt and Road Initiative. Global Times quoted statement issued by China's Embassy in London, rebutting G-7 criticism against Beijing.
U.S. Politicsrock947.com

Factbox-Vaccines donated by the United States and China

(Reuters) – Both the United States and China have pledged large donations of COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world. Washington has promised 80 million doses, three-quarters of which will be delivered via the international vaccine initiative COVAX, in what has been seen as an effort to counter China’s widening vaccine diplomacy. It began deliveries last week.
Foreign Policynewpaper24.com

China places on powerful face as US presses G7 leaders to confront Beijing on human rights, economic system – NEWPAPER24

China places on powerful face as US presses G7 leaders to confront Beijing on human rights, economic system. Beijing is showing to face agency as Washington tries to rally its allies to counter China’s financial attain and deal with alleged human rights abuses.Simply hours after leaders of the Group of Seven superior economies wrapped up their second day of discussions within the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in southwest England on Saturday, the Chinese language embassy in London issued a strongly worded assertion.“We at all times consider that international locations, huge or small, robust or weak, poor or wealthy, are equals, and that world…
ChinaUS News and World Report

China Denounces G7 Statement, Urges Group to Stop Slandering Country

BEIJING (Reuters) - China denounced on Monday a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders that had scolded Beijing over a range of issues as a gross interference in the country's internal affairs, and urged the grouping to stop slandering China. The G7 leaders on Sunday took China to...
WorldPosted by
Latin Times

G7 Leaders Press For Probe Into Covid-19 Origin, To Donate 1 Billion Vaccine Doses To Poor Countries

G7 leaders are all set to pledge to innoculate 1 billion additional vaccine doses over the next year to help cover 80 percent of the world's adult population. Officials are putting together a document outlining a plan to stop the pandemic by December 2022. The document of the plan is still being finished, but it will serve as the foundation for final-stage talks at the leaders' summit in Cornwall, England, which begins on Friday.
Indianationalcybersecuritynews.today

News Live Updates: G7 leaders vow to promote shared values by calling out China’s actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

The leaders of the G7 countries on Sunday pledged to promote shared values by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang where Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, while agreeing to consult on collective approaches on Beijing’s practices to undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Germany's Merkel Hopes for G7 Infrastructure Plans in 2022

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said she hoped that a new Group of Seven task force can present first infrastructure projects in developing countries in 2022. The world's seven most advanced economies signalled during the summit a desire to build a rival to China's...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why A Three-Child Policy Doesn’t Actually Help The Chinese People

On June 1, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) announced that it will allow Chinese families to have three children. This adjustment is the latest in in a long string of CCP policies interfering in personal decisions about the size of Chinese families. This month’s policy shift further highlights yet again the significance the CCP places on families as fundamental building blocks of society and demonstrates the lengths the Party will go to in order to control them.
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Chinese policies could prevent millions of minority births in Xinjiang: report

Chinese policies aimed specifically at reducing the population of mainly Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang could prevent the birth of around four million babies over the next two decades, new research has found. Zenz calculated the natural ethnic minority population growth in southern Xinjiang would have reached 13.14 million by 2040, but that suppression measures could prevent up to 4.5 million births among Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.
Public HealthWashington Post

China’s actions after the virus began matter, too

I am bewildered by the attention on finding the exact mode of accidental emergence of the coronavirus, much of it aimed at a beleaguered Anthony S. Fauci [“Origin stories for a pandemic,” Outlook, June 6]. This effort deflects attention from the more disturbing problem: Communist China’s intentional actions after the escape of the virus.
Politicsnewpaper24.com

G7 leaders undertake ‘Construct Again Higher World’ plan to rival China’s belt and highway technique – NEWPAPER24

G7 leaders undertake ‘Construct Again Higher World’ plan to rival China’s belt and highway technique. The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to counter China’s rising affect by providing creating nations an infrastructure plan that will rival President Xi Jinping’s multitrillion-dollar Belt and Street Initiative (BRI).The G7, whose leaders mentioned strategic competitors with Beijing throughout their assembly in southwestern England, has been looking for a coherent response to the rising assertiveness of Xi after China’s surging financial and navy rise over the previous 40…