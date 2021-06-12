Nets security guard who made contact with Tucker has role reduced

A Brooklyn Nets security guard with ties to Kevin Durant has been suspended for the rest of the series, as well as banned from working any games in Milwaukee. Antjuan Lambert—who according to The Athletic was hired by the Nets at the request of Durant after working for the star forward personally—ran onto the court during Game 3 to break up an altercation between Durant and P.J. Tucker and shoved Tucker out of the way. Lambert’s interference was heavily criticized, and on Saturday, it was reported that the 35-year-old will not be allowed courtside for any more games during the series, and he will not be permitted to work at all in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.