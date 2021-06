Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has been praised after he paid tribute to Denmark’s Christian Eriksen and dedicated a win to the footballer after he collapsed during a Euro 2020 match on Saturday evening. Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after he collapsed to the ground in the closing minutes of Denmark’s group stage game with Finland. The 29-year-old was quickly treated by the medical team and was placed in a stable condition before being moved to a hospital in Copenhagen where he was announced as awake. Shortly after this Belgium started their Euro 2020 campaign as they kicked off...