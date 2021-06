Day one in the playoffs stage took a less fortunate turn of events as the third series on the schedule got suddenly interrupted after the game one draft was done. Team Nigma and Virtus.pro walked on the great stage set-up at the WePlay AniMajor and went as far as the ending of the drafting stage for their first match in the playoffs upper bracket when the game was paused and the broadcast transitioned into an extra content piece while waiting for the teams to resume the game. Unfortunately, the pause dragged on and updates received by the panel revealed that Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi wasn’t fit to play as he might be suffering from food poisoning.