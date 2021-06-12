The firms paid to delve into sport stars' social media past

While there’s no shortage of social media apps out there, they all seem to drive towards the same thing and that’s constant content in perpetuity. But what if you turned that business model on its head and, instead, asked users to submit a picture taken upon receiving a randomly scheduled prompt to do so. Not only does this eliminate the curated and staged element present in so many Instagram photographs (even the seemingly spontaneous ones), but also it probably results in some overwhelmingly mundane content.