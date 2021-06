Kevin Durant had 30 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday evening, but the Nets fell in Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks 86-83. After the game, Durant spoke to reporters. "I just think we didn't make shots down the stretch," Durant said post-game. "We made a couple, but I think we got some good looks. I think we rushed a couple opportunities there, but I like how we clawed back into the game, but I hate how we even started off that way."