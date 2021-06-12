Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘American Idol’ star David Archuleta comes out as LGBTQIA+ member

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHLsi_0aSe074w00

Singer and former “American Idol” contestant David Archuleta revealed in a long and emotional social media post that he is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Writing on Instagram, Archuleta, who was the runner-up on “American Idol’s” seventh season in 2008, said he came out as gay to his family in 2014, but added that he had similar feelings for both genders, Variety reported.

“I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” Archuleta wrote in his post. “I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality.”

Archuleta, who grew up in Murray, Utah, served on a Latter-day Saints mission and has spoken out about the importance of his Mormon faith, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

He took a two-year break from music in 2012 to go on a mission trip to Rancuagua, Chile, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Variety reported.

“I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith,” Archuleta wrote on Instagram. “For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am. I’ve yet to figure out what that means but I appreciate you listening to this personal matter.

“You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan.”

Other celebrities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community left supportive comments for Archuleta.

“I am so proud of you and proud to know you,” Jordin Sparks wrote on Instagram. “You are so loved, Dav

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
41K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
David Archuleta
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtqia#American Idol#Mormon#The Salt Lake Tribune#Christians#Lgbtqia#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Chile
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Caleb Kennedy Returns to the Stage After Controversial ‘American Idol’ Exit

Caleb Kennedy left Season 19 of American Idol after making it to the Top 5 when a controversial video surfaced online. Over the weekend, he made his on-stage return at Wings Etc. in his home state of South Carolina. Despite his American Idol experience shockingly coming to an end, a packed crowd joined him at the restaurant in Boiling Springs.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

David Archuleta

'American Idol's' David Archuleta Comes Out as LGBT During Pride Month. David Archuleta -- The Emotional Announcement We All Saw Coming ...
Musicblackchronicle.com

These 4 Black Entertainers Found Stardom After ‘American Idol’

On this day in 2002, American Idol premiered on Fox. The show follows singers with aspirations of super stardom on their musical journey in a series of challenges from their initial auditions to fulfilling their childhood and lifelong dreams. Today (June 11) marks the 19th anniversary of the popular show,...
CelebritiesBillboard

David Archuleta Opens Up About His Coming Out Journey: 'There's So Much Relief'

Weeks after officially coming out to his fans, American Idol alum David Archuleta is sharing his story of learning to accept his sexuality. In a new interview with Good Morning America, Archuleta sat down with ABC News' Steve Osunsami to talk about how it feels to publicly identify as a member of the LGBTQ community. "There's so much relief to not feel like you have to hide a part of yourself, like a secret," he said.
CelebritiesEW.com

David Archuleta asked God to 'take these feelings away' before coming out

American Idol singer David Archuleta revealed he turned to God to help him through his budding sexuality. One week after openly discussing his queer identity, the reality competition show's season 7 runner-up revealed on Wednesday's Good Morning America that he feels "relief" knowing that he doesn't "have to hide" his identity anymore, though he initially attempted to pray his attractions away while being raised as a Mormon.
Chicago, ILgopride.com

America Idol alum David Hernandez delivers new song, video: ILY.

David Hernandez did more than 50 live streams during the COVID-19 pandemic, with fans showing up to support him each time. “I don't know what I would have done without their love and support,” said Hernandez, who had never done a live stream before the worldwide crisis of 2020. The...
Columbia, TNmjsbigblog.com

Cassandra Coleman’s Fellow American Idols to Join Hometown Show

The latest group effort features Top 10 contestant Cassandra Coleman. She recently announced a hometown show set for July 3 at 7 pm at the Mulehouse in Columbia, Tennessee. The singer shared on Instagram: “Tickets available in my bio for my first ever hometown show. Incredibly honored to be joined by some of my indie/folk friends – Wyatt Pike, Graham DeFranco, Franklin Boone, and Redd Daughtery! VIP meet and greet tickets available. Food trucks + free fireworks as well. Live stream tickets will be available soon!!”
TV ShowsABC30 Fresno

'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year

Here's your chance to try to become an "American Idol" contestant!. Virtual auditions for "Idol Across America" will begin in early August. This is the second year Idol has offered virtual auditions. There are two ways to audition this year. You can sign up to perform in front of a...
TV Showstalentrecap.com

What’s Up With ‘American Idol’ Star Graham DeFranco’s Obsession with Bud Light?

One thing we learned after watching Season 19 of American Idol is that Graham DeFranco is obsessed with Bud Light. The aerial survey pilot turned musician just moved to Nashville, the songwriting capital of the world and he is currently gearing up to play a show with some of his American Idol friends. They are all hoping that Bud Light will come through and sponsor the event.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham to Tour with Three Doors Down

American Idol winner Chayce Beckham already has a pretty sweet gig lined up for later this year. The singer will be performing on tour with the rock band Three Doors Down. Beckham recently walked away from the Season 19 competition with the winner’s title. His original song “23,” which he released as part of his time on the show, was a hit on the iTunes charts.