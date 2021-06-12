Cancel
Christian County, MO

Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time capsule representing Christian County in 2021. This comes as the approaching date nears for a time capsule’s excavation from one century ago. In 1921, residents compiled items for a time capsule that was placed behind the cornerstone of a then-newly built Christian County Courthouse.

