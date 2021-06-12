Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Museum and Historical Society is looking to collect materials for a time capsule representing Christian County in 2021. This comes as the approaching date nears for a time capsule’s excavation from one century ago. In 1921, residents compiled items for a time capsule that was placed behind the cornerstone of a then-newly built Christian County Courthouse.www.ky3.com