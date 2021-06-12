Cancel
Jamesville, NY

Class C boys lacrosse championship: Jamesville-DeWitt dominates rival CBA

By Patrick Lohmann
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 11 days ago
Christian Brothers Academy capped a tumultuous boys lacrosse season Saturday evening by coming up short against their Class C rivals, Jamesville-DeWitt, 15-8. The heated rivalry was put on a simmer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which ended the 2019-2020 lacrosse season before it began. The last sectionals final also featured CBA and Jamesville-DeWitt, and the Red Rams won that game, too, 12-9, on May 25, 2019.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

