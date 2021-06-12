Class C boys lacrosse championship: Jamesville-DeWitt dominates rival CBA
Christian Brothers Academy capped a tumultuous boys lacrosse season Saturday evening by coming up short against their Class C rivals, Jamesville-DeWitt, 15-8. The heated rivalry was put on a simmer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which ended the 2019-2020 lacrosse season before it began. The last sectionals final also featured CBA and Jamesville-DeWitt, and the Red Rams won that game, too, 12-9, on May 25, 2019.www.syracuse.com