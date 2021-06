Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. After a nearly two-year pause, Fiesta is ready to return to San Antonio in a pandemic-adjusted format. That means some Fiesta favorites will be missing from the schedule: the St. Mary’s University Oyster Bake and the two largest parades. Cornyation and the event it spoofs, the coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo, won’t happen this year, either.