The Real Reason You Shouldn't Use Baby Oil For Tanning
If there is one thing that's for sure, it's that we all love when our skin is bronzed and glowing, no matter the season. Whether you're laying out on the beach in the summer, or you're taking a winter getaway somewhere warm, getting that sun on your skin feeling is one that is incomparable. Let's face it, everyone feels better and more confident when we have a good tan. But, getting our ideal bronze glow can be a bit of a struggle when we're strapped for time. That's why many people opt for using tanning lotions and oils to attract the sun a bit faster than the good old-fashioned laying out au naturel.www.thelist.com