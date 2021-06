VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service and other agencies say they are working a wildfire near Interstate 95 in Volusia County. They said that the fire is on the west side of the interstate between New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater. So far, the fire has burned more than 2,200 acres of land. The fire itself is said to be about 1,000 acres wide and is about 60 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon.