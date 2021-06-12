‘American Idol’ star David Archuleta comes out as LGBTQIA+ member

Singer and former “American Idol” contestant David Archuleta revealed in a long and emotional social media post that he is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Writing on Instagram, Archuleta, who was the runner-up on “American Idol’s” seventh season in 2008, said he came out as gay to his family in 2014, but added that he had similar feelings for both genders, Variety reported.

“I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” Archuleta wrote in his post. “I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality.”

Archuleta, who grew up in Murray, Utah, served on a Latter-day Saints mission and has spoken out about the importance of his Mormon faith, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

He took a two-year break from music in 2012 to go on a mission trip to Rancuagua, Chile, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Variety reported.

“I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith,” Archuleta wrote on Instagram. “For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am. I’ve yet to figure out what that means but I appreciate you listening to this personal matter.

“You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan.”

Other celebrities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community left supportive comments for Archuleta.

“I am so proud of you and proud to know you,” Jordin Sparks wrote on Instagram. “You are so loved, Dav

