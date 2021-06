Is that bae?! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, seemingly shared an intimate photo of herself and her mystery boyfriend amid dinner at Nobu on Friday, June 4. In the snapshot posted to her Instagram Stories, the 15-year-old sat next to her supposed beau on a bench in front of a wall with the classic Nobu logo on it. Their heads were down and faces were out of view — but the teen’s mystery man wrapped his arms around her for the picture. She also included a diamond ring and padlock emojis on the post.