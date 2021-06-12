Cancel
Nets injury updates: Will James Harden, Jeff Green play in Game 4 vs. Bucks?

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets were only able to put their full squad on the floor for a few games during the regular season, and now Brooklyn's health issues have extended into the NBA playoffs. James Harden has essentially missed the Nets' entire Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Bucks after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening minute of Game 1. Jeff Green has also been sidelined, cutting down coach Steve Nash's rotation and limiting lineup versatility.

James Harden
Steve Nash
#Nba Playoffs#Celtics#Eastern Conference#Mri#Bucks Game 4
Boston Celtics
NBA
Basketball
Sports
