Nets injury updates: Will James Harden, Jeff Green play in Game 4 vs. Bucks?
The Nets were only able to put their full squad on the floor for a few games during the regular season, and now Brooklyn's health issues have extended into the NBA playoffs. James Harden has essentially missed the Nets' entire Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Bucks after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening minute of Game 1. Jeff Green has also been sidelined, cutting down coach Steve Nash's rotation and limiting lineup versatility.