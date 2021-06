ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have an abundance of question marks, as any team coming off an 5-11 season would, but returner is not one of them. Diontae Spencer is one of the NFL’s best, whether it be in the punt or kickoff return game. He is more sure-handed and solid than explosive, although that assessment would have fooled Teddy Bridgewater. Spencer’s 83-yard punt return for a touchdown in a December game last season at Carolina was the difference in the Broncos defeating the Bridgewater-quarterbacked Panthers, 32-27.