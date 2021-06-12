North Las Vegas police investigating homicide

North Las Vegas Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night.

NLVPD says officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Lawry Avenue after receiving a call about an injured person in the area at about 9:28 p.m.

The nearest cross streets are Lake mead Boulevard and Comstock Drive.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The victim is believed to be a male, age remains unknown, according to police.

NLVPD says detectives were called to the scene and are pursuing all leads in the investigation. To help protect the integrity of the case, suspect or arrest information is not available at this time.

The Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim, and the cause and manner of death, after proper notification to the next of kin.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.