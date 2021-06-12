Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Another stellar Marcus Stroman start, another Mets win over the Padres

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 11 days ago

On the very first play of the game, Pete Alonso’s flip to Marcus Stroman went awry. Covering first, Stroman dove to the ground in his attempt to corral the ball. Tommy Pham was safe at first and awarded a base hit. Stroman walked back to the mound visibly shaking the dirt off his bare hand.

His signature bravado came out in the next at-bat.

Stroman went to his darting split-finger and got two-hitter Trent Grisham to ground into a double play. As soon as the ball hit Alonso’s glove, Stroman was shouting and spinning his finger horizontally in a circular direction.

“Anytime a guy reaches on the first play of the game, and then you’re able to erase that with a double play, I just think that’s a huge momentum shift,” Stroman declared.

As his celebration demonstrated, he was rolling. So too were the Mets (32-24), who beat the Padres 4-1 to the delight of another raucous Citi Field crowd.

“I’ve always been someone who feeds off passion,” Stroman said. He spoke to the media with a WWE-style championship belt on his shoulder , which he says is the new prize for the Mets’ pitcher of the game. “I’m not scared to show it in a big time moment.”

Stroman’s rhythm continued for his entire outing. He cut, sank and slid the ball for 6.1 innings. The Padres (37-29) could do nothing more than beat it into the dirt. Ten of the 19 outs Stroman recorded came on the ground, helped along by two double plays. Apart from a second deck moonshot by Fernando Tatis to supply the only run for the brown and yellow, the Padres were punchless all afternoon. Stroman struck out eight San Diego swingers and only gave them one base on balls.

“That lineup is incredible,” Stroman said of the Padres. “You can’t be in the heart of the plate with that lineup. You really have to live on the edges and have a good mix.”

Before the game, Mets’ manager Luis Rojas waxed poetic about Stroman’s arsenal, saying his pitches have so much movement and depth that it’s sometimes hard to tell what he’s throwing from the dugout until seeing the radar gun. On Saturday afternoon, that entire arsenal was on display, doing exactly what Stroman and the Mets’ wide-ranging group of pitchers have done all season .

Unlike the pitchers, Francisco Lindor’s first two and a half months with the Mets have been defined by all the things he’s not doing.

The $341 million shortstop isn’t hitting for average (.213 prior to Saturday’s game), getting on base (.306) or slugging the ball (.332). While his slick glovework and bubbly personality traveled with him from Cleveland, his bats seemed to have been left behind.

On the first pitch he saw on Saturday, a lightning-quick wave of his bat reminded the world why he’s one of the game’s very best talents.

Lindor crushed a 416-foot home run into the right center field seats. The Mets took a two-run lead on their superstar’s sixth homer of the season, and he’d come around to score in the sixth inning after drawing a leadoff walk, digging a hole that proved deep enough to bury the Padres.

“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit,” Lindor said. “I know (Joe Musgrove) is having a great season. Both of the home runs I have off him now have been mistakes. We live off pitching mistakes. I put a good swing to the baseball, and it went out.”

The Mets’ stellar bullpen battened down the hatch, finishing things off with 2.2 hitless frames. Aaron Loup sat Jake Cronenworth and Victor Caratini down to close the seventh. Seth Lugo danced around his first walk of 2021 to escape the next inning, punctuated by a wicked slider that Manny Machado swung through. Edwin Diaz’s twelfth save, cushioned by Jonathan Villar’s insurance bomb in the bottom of the eighth, closed the book.

Another victory on Sunday would finalize the Mets’ fourth sweep of the season. If it goes anything like the first two games of this series, the team will be rolling into their four-game set against the Cubs with their spirits at a euphoric high.

“We knew what we were capable of from the very start,” Stroman grinned. “There’s so much information being shared between one another. I feel like it creates a winning atmosphere. We’re looking forward to getting all our guys back and taking off.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Padres#Moonshot#Cubs#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBUSA Today

DeGrom exits with elbow injury in Mets' 3-2 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis, a troubling diagnosis for the New York Mets that clouded a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. DeGrom (6-2) faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single,...
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mets’ Jacob deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win over Padres

For Jacob deGrom, the actions were subtle: a quiet conversation with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, a premature handshake with manager Luis Rojas, a walk down the clubhouse tunnel in the bottom of the sixth. Immediately, it was easy to consider the worst. For deGrom, a season of sheer brilliance has been mottled only by a series of minor health scares that have caused him to miss several starts.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/21

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Marcus Stroman, Francisco Lindor lead NY Mets past Padres

NEW YORK — A day after the Mets got a terrific pitching performance from their ace, Marcus Stroman was pretty dominant during the encore. Stroman shut out the Padres for six innings before allowing a run in the seventh during a 4-1 win over San Diego on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field.
MLBYardbarker

Why the Mets Must Re-Sign Marcus Stroman

The right-hander hit free agency last winter in a razor thin pitching market, which usually would mean a big pay day. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought on a shortened 2020 season without fans, organizations were cutting costs. This meant the majority of teams were looking to low ball in the hope of getting quality players at discounts.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Padres shut down by another starting pitcher in loss to Rockies

DENVER — Dinelson Lamet’s slider went still in the mile-high air, which happens to many pitchers who visit here. The Coors Field effect did not extend to Padres hitters until after they had been dominated yet again by a starting pitcher. Austin Gomber pitched eight shutout innings for the first...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Cubs vs Mets Odds, Bets: Marcus Stroman Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Marcus Stroman O/U 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Cubs. Marcus Stroman has pitched between...
MLBNY Daily News

Marcus Stroman solid again, but Mets bats go silent against Cubs

The Mets were one game away from finishing off a sweep of the Cubs. Then Kyle Hendricks got in the way. The Cubs’ soft-throwing right-handed pitcher shutout the Mets offense through six innings, leading to the Amazin’s 2-0 loss on Thursday night at Citi Field. Hendricks punched out seven batters and retired his final eight against a Mets lineup that struggled to barrel the ball beyond the infield dirt. Not even Pete Alonso, who struck out chasing a 73.5 mph curveball in the first inning, could stop Hendricks from collecting his seventh straight win.
MLBwmleader.com

Dominic Smith wouldn’t let Jacob deGrom’s gem be wasted

So that’s what a clutch two-out hit by the Mets looks like, in case it had been so long that you forgot. As much as this Jacob deGrom start felt different than others before it — because of the new umpire inspections for sticky substances and the ace’s recent early exits caused by elbow and shoulder pain — it was following a familiar script until Dom Smith stepped to plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. DeGrom was dominant with little breathing room created by big hits.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Taijuan Walker Pitches Another Gem in Mets Win

If there was an award for signing of the offseason, then New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker would have it wrapped up already. Signed to add some depth to the rotation after the Mets missed out on ace Trevor Bauer, Walker has been an absolute home run of an addition and he carved out yet another stellar outing in a New York uniform at Camden Yards on Wednesday evening.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Stroman, the team's most durable starting pitcher this season, exited Tuesday...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Marcus Stroman leads short-handed Mets vs. Braves

Marcus Stroman has been a model of stability this season for the injury-plagued New York Mets. Even so, rarely have the Mets needed one of his steadying outings as much as they need one Tuesday night, when Stroman is scheduled to take the mound in the third game of a four-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves.
MLBMorning Times

Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

Atlanta Braves (34-37, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-30, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -107, Braves -109; over/under is 7...