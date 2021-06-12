Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police search for man wanted in connection to shooting on E. Little Creek Road

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 11 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting on E. Little Creek Road.

29-year-old Travarish D. Carpenter, of Portsmouth, has active warrants for aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say he is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of E. Little Creek Road. A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Carpenter is encouraged to call 911 or submit a tip by using the P3Tips mobile app.

