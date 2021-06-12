Cancel
MLB

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino injures groin in rehab start

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino departed his Saturday rehab start for High-A Hudson Valley after 1 2/3 innings due to a right groin injury.

According to the Yankees, Severino will undergo an MRI exam on Sunday.

After throwing his 35th pitch in the outing, Severino was in visible pain. He limped behind the mound as team trainers and others came out to assist.

He was helped off the field a short time later.

The 27-year-old is working his way back from Tommy John surgery in February 2020. His rehab assignment was transferred from Low-A Tampa to Hudson Valley earlier Saturday.

Severino has been aiming to return to the majors in July.

Severino missed much of the 2019 regular season because of right shoulder rotator cuff inflammation and a Grade 2 lat strain.

After back-to-back seasons with 30-plus starts in 2017 and 2018, Severino made five total starts in 2019 and threw just 12 innings in the 2019 regular season, plus 8 1/3 more in the playoffs.

The two-time All-Star is 42-26 with a 3.46 ERA in 99 appearances (88 starts) since reaching the majors with the Yankees in 2015.

–Field Level Media

