ACT I opens summer season wth 'Steel Magnolias' June 17-19

Alva Community Theatre, Inc. opens the 2021 summer season with "Steel Magnolias" June 17, 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. Filled with witty banter and friendly insults, "Steel Magnolias" humorously reveals the conflicts and bonds among a group of Southern women in Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana. Written by Robert Harling, the stage play is based on his experience with the community of "strong as steel" women who supported him following his sister's death.