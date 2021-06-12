Cancel
Helena, OK

JCCC installing new HVAC systems

By Jennifer Palmer
 11 days ago

In the midst of high temperatures in the 90s, James Crabtree Correctional Center (JCCC) in Helena is having new air conditioning systems installed. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) released the following statement:. ODOC is aware of the conditions at the James Crabtree Correctional Center and is in the process...

