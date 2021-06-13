Avard Regional Rail Park Authority changes meeting dates

The Avard Regional Rail Park Authority met Tuesday night with Stan Bixler, Todd Holder, and Ed Sutter present in the conference room, and Allan Poe and Bob Firth by phone. After approving previous meeting minutes, the group discussed the $4,516.12 quote given by Trac-Work, Inc for repairs and maintenance on switches at the railyard. (Last month, they set a budget of $7,500 for the work.) Sutter said it would be worth finding out if other companies could provide quotes, but the switches must get fixed for now. Holder moved to approve having the job done at the quoted price.