Orlando, FL

Central Florida community gathers for Pulse shooting remembrance event

By Cierra Putman, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 11 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Five years after the Pulse nightclub shooting, families of the 49 victims, survivors of the attack and first responders gathered for a private invitation only remembrance event at the Pulse site on Saturday.

Even before the event started, members of the Central Florida community gathered to remember the lives lost.

They came with flowers and balloons around a stage in place for the event.

Watch: “Pulse: 5 Years of Healing & Hope”

The amount of deference, and respect from visitors earlier Saturday showed just how far reaching the attack was on the Central Florida community.

Photos show the faces of the Pulse shooting victims. They were full of life on June 12, 2016, and they wanted to have a good time.

Five years ago, Becca Grech was in Clearwater when the shooting happened, and only there because of canceled plans to visit Orlando, last minute.

Grech couldn’t bring themself to come until now.

“It finally felt like the right time to come and just be here,” Grech said.

They got emotional remembering how Pulse scared them.

“Makes you think, as a queer person, you know about the spaces you go to,” Grech said.

Saturday’s memorial was emotional. There were hugs, laying of wreaths and flowers, but also hope.

“Grateful to hear people’s conversations as they remember their loved ones, their friends, because that’s how they live on,” Grech said.

They said Pulse made the LGBT+ community’s voice stronger.

See more in the video above.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

#Shooting#Central Florida#Pulse Nightclub#Cox Media Group
