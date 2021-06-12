Cancel
Georgia in talks to increase lamb, meat exports to Qatar, says envoy

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia is in talks with Qatar to increase exports of lamb to meet the growing demand for meat in the country, Georgian Ambassador to Qatar HE Nikoloz Revazishvili has said. “Georgian lambs are of very high quality. We have seen in the past that people in Qatar are very fond of Georgian lamb meat. We are in talks with Qatari entities like Widam and others as they are looking for Georgian lambs to have diversity in their meat portfolio. We hope to increase our exports of various meat products to Qatar in the near future,” Revazishvili said.

