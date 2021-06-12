Cancel
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Report Has Bad News About Release Date

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has some bad news. The Nintendo E3 2021 Direct is only a couple of days away, and right now, the leaks and rumors about it have been minimal. This will likely change as the event draws closer, but right now we don't know what to expect other than mostly 2021 games. While Nintendo isn't limiting the presentation to 2021 games, it did note the majority of the presentation will be focused on games releasing this year. And this may rule out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, unless it's one of the exceptions in the minority.

comicbook.com
#The Nintendo E3 2021
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
Video Gamescomicon.com

Nintendo Premieres ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Sequel Gameplay, Along With Trailers For Other Zelda Titles

Nintendo finished their E3 Nintendo Direct with a look at gameplay for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which still has no official name, but now has a confirmed 2022 release date. The game play featured hints at new gameplay, while also introducing a new kingdom in the sky players will be capable of traveling to. The company also gave fans another look at the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remaster, launching July 16th.
Video Gamestuipster.com

Return to Hyrule - and the skies above - in this first look at gameplay for the Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on #NintendoSwitch in 2022.#NintendoDirect #E32021 #TheLegendofZelda

Trends: #NintendoSwitch #NintendoDirect #E32021 #TheLegendofZelda Zelda #E3 Nintendo The Legend of Zelda. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Suit up as Samus Aran in the first new entry of the 2D #Metroid saga in more than 19 years, #MetroidDread, launching 10/8. Continue Samus’ story after Metroid...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 screenshots

Nintendo has published an official set of screenshots for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. For the full set, continue on below. Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 arrives for Switch in 2022.
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

'Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2' Trailer Has An Easter Egg Many Fans Missed

Nintendo Direct at this year's E3 offered a lot of surprises to fans. The gaming giant revealed the release window of "Breath of the Wild 2" After months of speculations, Nintendo has finally revealed a new trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2." But unknown to many fans, it contains an Easter Egg that can only be deciphered with a simple trick.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Fans Are Expecting the Worst Prior to Upcoming Nintendo Direct

Many fans anticipating The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are already expecting the worst when it comes to tomorrow's Nintendo Direct that is taking place in proximity to E3 2021. Although some believe this will be the first venue in two years where Nintendo will talk more about the Zelda sequel, others continue to be let down so often that they're already preparing themselves to be disappointed.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

The Legend of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Teaser Shows Link Flying and More New Powers

The developers behind the popular The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have finally released a new teaser for the upcoming and most anticipated sequel. This new video with a minute and a half time span showcases more on gameplay. This has delighted the fans who have been waiting for a new update of this upcoming sequel. Link is seen in new outfits using old powers like magnetism. They are helpful abilities that can either make players progress through a puzzle or for offense.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel launches next year in 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 footage has been revealed, as well as a 2022 release window. Earlier today, Nintendo held their blockbuster Nintendo E3 2021 showcase, putting out 40 minutes of brand new reveals, gameplay demos, and more. It was during this E3 Nintendo Direct that longtime producer Eiji Aonuma revealed new Breath of the Wild sequel-related footage, while also mentioning that development on the sequel was progressing smoothly over the past two years.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

New “Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” Footage

Nintendo just held its E3 event where more footage from the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” was shown. The AAA title is targeting a release sometime in 2022, and the clip shows off an open world that seems similar to the first with one key difference – verticality.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 locations are being found in the first game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 reveal has fans clamoring for more, leaving some to do some geographical detective work. On Reddit, Zelda fans are using the original Breath of the Wild to try and find locations the upcoming sequel might focus on. Using shots used from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 trailer, players are putting their map knowledge to good use.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

BOTW 2 – Breath of the Wild 2 release date, news, trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, or just BOTW 2, has to be one of the most hyped games on the horizon. A sequel to Nintendo’s 2017 megahit, it was first announced back at E3 2019, where a short trailer showed off the events following Link’s climactic battle with Calamity Ganon. It provided a sombre, even creepy first look at a new Hyrule under greater threat than ever before.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Nintendo debuts new Metroid, WarioWare and Breath of the Wild 2 release date

Nintendo has hosted its annual E3 presentation revealing new games and providing updates on its upcoming selection of titles coming to the Switch. Kicking off the stream, Nintendo confirmed that Kazuya from the Tekken series will be the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. The protagonist of the original 1994 release will be the fifth character in the second Fighter Pass, with more details set to be announced next month.
Video GamesComicBook

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: Five Details You Might Have Missed

Nintendo revealed a more detailed look at the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, revealing some tantalizing clues about what we might see in the upcoming Zelda games. The upcoming (and still unnamed) game is set after Breath of the Wild but expands the world of that game into the sky. Although the new trailer didn't provide much in terms of storyline details, we did see several unexpected clues in the footage about what we can expect in the next major Zelda game. Here's five details you might have missed in the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel trailer.
Video GamesTechCrunch

Nintendo teases 2022 release for Breath of the Wild sequel and releases Zelda Game & Watch to tide us over

Among other things, Nintendo showed off remasters or remakes of titles from the “Monkey Ball,” “Mario Party,” “Advance Wars, “Wario Ware” and other series, and announced new entries in the “Mario + Rabbids” and “Shin Megami Tensei” worlds. Other newly announced or teased games will be making it to Switch as well, like the new “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Breath of the Wild 2: Is Zelda a playable character or the hero?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay trailer debuted at the Nintendo Direct during E3 2021 today, which seemingly answered the question: “Is Zelda a playable character in Breath of the Wild 2?” With the new footage being shown, the decision seems clear on whether or not Link or Zelda is the hero this time around. Let’s take a look.