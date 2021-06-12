The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Report Has Bad News About Release Date

A new report about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has some bad news. The Nintendo E3 2021 Direct is only a couple of days away, and right now, the leaks and rumors about it have been minimal. This will likely change as the event draws closer, but right now we don't know what to expect other than mostly 2021 games. While Nintendo isn't limiting the presentation to 2021 games, it did note the majority of the presentation will be focused on games releasing this year. And this may rule out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, unless it's one of the exceptions in the minority.