Kathleen opens the show drinking a Robot Crush from Aeronaut Brewing in Somerville, MA which was sent to her via the great USPS from a Worthy Termite. TERMITE SHOUTOUTS: Kathleen is thrilled to go through mail from the PO box, thanking Termites Quinn/Stearns (aka “Dr. Quinn”) for her Robot Crush and Marshmallow Fluff (both “born” in Massachusetts), and big thanks to Max for her Dogecoin (which she vows to carry for good gambling luck in her wallet.) Also massive thanks to Creative Termite Elisa (her company’s name is Texrah Designs in Dallas) who sent Paddles a very cool Post Malone prayer candle, since Post is one of Paddles’ favorite singers.