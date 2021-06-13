(#MMAStreams!) UFC 263: Live Streaming Free on Reddit, Twitch & Crackstreams

A rematch three years in the making, this time with championship gold on the line, headlines another exciting UFC pay-per-view card on Saturday night in Arizona. “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya prepares to defend his Middleweight championship against “The Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori. This is the second fight between the two, as Adesanya and Vettori fought to a split-decision awarded to the now-champion Adesanya back in 2018. Adesanya is coming off his first loss as a pro at UFC 259, when he challenged Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. He is still undefeated as a middleweight, with 15 of his 20 wins coming by knockout.