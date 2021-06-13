Cancel
Top-ranked Danville dumps Beechwood in baseball semi-state

By Steve Moss
WKYT 27
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville moved one step closer to a state title with a 6-4 win on Saturday over Beechwood in a semi-state matchup. The Ads (39-3) fell behind early, giving up two runs to the Tigers in the bottom half of the first inning. In the top of the second, Jaden Larmour bounced one back to Beechwood pitcher Mitchell Berger, who’s throw to third to get the force out sailed into left field. Bryson Young and Logan Smothers scored on the error to tie the game at two.

