Majority of Manchin, GOP voters support HR-1: Darcy cartoons week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A majority of voters in West Virginia and Arizona, including Republicans, support passage of the For The People Act (HR-1). Despite that, Sen Joe Macnin of West Virginia continues to oppose the voting act and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema opposes changes to the filibuster, or ending it, to get HR-1 passed, even though she’s a co-sponsor of HR-1. In West Virginia, 79% of all voters support HR-1 and 76% of registered Republicans do. In Arizona, 84% of people are for For The People Act.www.cleveland.com