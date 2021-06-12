Santa Barbara's winning goal with 1:06 left in regulation leads Guilford to first Class M title
STRATFORD — The Barlow and Guilford girls lacrosse teams entered their matchup in the CIAC Class M championship game on Saturday mirror images of themselves. Both teams entered with 18-2 records; they each had prolific scorers, led by Bella Miceli (99 goals) and Payton Root (65 goals); they both had solid on-field defenders and experienced netminders with Barlow goalie Meagan Florkowski and Guilford goalie Sydney Widlitz.