Marry Me, Molly! And Screw You, Joe Rogan!

A number of friends have posted pictures of a marriage proposal over the skies of Los Angeles today. We have Mark Blackwell to thank for this awesome shot. After someone named secured Molly Pratt’s hand in marriage, he seemed to freestyle with lines like “Love you more than anything. Excited to spend my life with you. Until death do us Part. Got one more thing to say. Joe Rogan is liteally 5 foot 3 [sic]. Ok see ya Los Angeles. From the Rotting German Barons. Sincerely, Mike Wieprecht.” And in an unprecedented amount of care, the plane flew back and corrected the spelling mistake, adding the missing “R.”