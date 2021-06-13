Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA disciplines security guard from Durant-Tucker skirmish

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0us8M1_0aSdDitF00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday night.

NBA officials said the security guard wouldn’t be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets. He won’t be assigned to the court area for the second-round games in Brooklyn.

Although NBA officials didn’t provide the name of the security guard, a person with knowledge of the situation identified him as Antjuan Lambert. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the security guard was Durant’s personal security guy before being hired by the Nets.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those details weren’t announced. The Athletic first reported Lambert’s name.

The situation stems from an incident that occurred in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 86-83 Game 3 victory.

Tucker appeared to be complaining after getting called for fouling Durant. Tucker and Durant then started jawing at each other as they got face to face. The security guard went on the court during this confrontation and put his hands on Tucker.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday that he wasn’t aware of the Bucks contacting the league to look into the matter, but he added that he didn’t think it would be right for a security guard to put his hands on a player.

“If it’s a Nets security guy and he’s bumping our player and things like that, it doesn’t seem like that’s the protocol, and that’s kind of what we would expect from any type of security, whether it be Bucks or Nets or Fiserv or Barclay’s Center or wherever you may be playing,” Budenholzer said. “I don’t think you want to bump and escalate things.”

The Nets lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Milwaukee.

___

AP Pro Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in New York contributed to this report.

___

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guard#Ap#Fiserv Forum#Bucks#Barclay S Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Postseason Performance

Kevin Durant pieced together a masterful postseason performance this year, nearly leading the injury-plagued Brooklyn Nets to a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite his efforts, the team fell short in a thrilling overtime Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, bringing an end to the 32-year-old’s playoff run. The...
NBAthespun.com

Kevin Durant Has 1 Word To Describe Damian Lillard’s Game 5 Performance

The game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs (so far) occurred on Monday night, with the Denver Nuggets outlasting the Portland Trail Blazers despite a virtuoso performance from Damian Lillard. They might not have invented an adjective yet to describe Lillard’s play last night. The sweet-shooting point guard scored 55 points,...
NBANew York Post

‘Crazy’ incident with Kevin Durant’s security guard has Bucks fired up

Consider the Bucks stoked. That a security guard employed by Kevin Durant and on the Nets’ payroll charged onto the court and actually bumped and shoved P.J. Tucker during Game 3 of what is now a contentious Eastern Conference semifinals series enlivened what had been a slumbering Bucks team. They shot horribly, sure, but they secured a victory and are braced for more chippy play in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ major roster plans for Kevin Durant, Big 3, per GM

There’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are facing a tough offseason ahead following their unceremonious second-round exit at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Nets general manager Sean Marks addressed the press in his exit interview, and as it appears, the high-ranking team executive has just hinted at a potential squad overhaul in the offseason.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker, Kevin Durant get heated in Bucks-Nets Game 3

Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets series has been fantastic. The Bucks came out firing and had a huge lead after the first quarter before the Nets stormed back and came within single digits to go into the half. Then came the third quarter, and PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant exchanged pleasantries while receiving technical fouls in the process.
NBAYardbarker

Scottie Pippen has harsh comments for Kevin Durant

Scottie Pippen had some harsh comments for Kevin Durant during a recent interview. Pippen spoke with Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill to promote Digits Bourbon. Pippen praised Durant on the former MVP’s game, but said he falls short of surpassing LeBron James. “Surpassing LeBron James takes a little bit more than an...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

PJ Tucker On Kevin Durant: "Me And Kevin Fight Every Year..."

In what has been a bitter seven-game series between the Bucks and Nets, one of the more intriguing storylines is the dynamic between Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker, who seem to take frequent jabs at each other on the court. While not really rivals, it wouldn't be far-fetched to call...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Former Friend Michael Rapaport Takes Shot At Kevin Durant: "If You Are Waiting For 'The KD Game' It Ain't Happening. LeBron, Steph And Russ Can Impose Their Will On A Team. Durant Has Never."

Exposing terrible takes has become a common thing in the NBA in recent days. Michael Rapaport had one that resonated around the league on Tuesday night following Kevin Durant's 49-point masterpiece against the Milwaukee Bucks. KD was heavily criticized for not leading the Brooklyn Nets to the win in Game...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kevin Durant’s security guard not allowed to work in Milwaukee after shoving P.J. Tucker

A Brooklyn Nets security guard has been suspended for the remainder of the team’s series against the Milwaukee Bucks after shoving P.J. Tucker. Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks is known for the unusually low final score of 86-83, Bruce Brown’s failed go-ahead shot attempt at the end of regulation and a heated exchange between Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker. During the confrontation between the two players, a security guard shoved Tucker on the court, which caught the ire of the Bucks forward. Now, that individual will not be allowed near the court for the rest of the second round.
NBAComplex

Nets Security Guard With Ties ​to Durant Suspended for Series, Banned From Working Games in Milwaukee

A Brooklyn Nets security guard with ties to Kevin Durant has been suspended for the rest of the series, as well as banned from working any games in Milwaukee. Antjuan Lambert—who according to The Athletic was hired by the Nets at the request of Durant after working for the star forward personally—ran onto the court during Game 3 to break up an altercation between Durant and P.J. Tucker and shoved Tucker out of the way. Lambert’s interference was heavily criticized, and on Saturday, it was reported that the 35-year-old will not be allowed courtside for any more games during the series, and he will not be permitted to work at all in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Is P.J. Tucker the answer in defending Kevin Durant?

As the Milwaukee Bucks rose up into a sudden title contender upon the arrival of Mike Budenholzer during the 2018-19 season, they represented a new challenger to the superpower standing in the Bay Area. The Bucks saw a window of opportunity as the Golden State Warriors, the reigning back-to-back champions,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker’s impassioned comments on guarding Kevin Durant will give you goosebumps

The Milwaukee Bucks are still alive and PJ Tucker is all for it. The Bucks staved off elimination after soundly beating the Brooklyn Nets in Game 6, 104-89 to force a do-or-die match. Tucker only put up three points and five rebounds, but he once again covered Kevin Durant for most of the game. His passion-fueled comments after their win, however, were his biggest contributions (via The Athletic’s Eric Nehm).