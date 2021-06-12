Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA disciplines security guard from Durant-Tucker skirmish

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLhO6_0aSdAtAx00

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday night.

NBA officials said the security guard wouldn’t be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets. He won’t be assigned to the court area for the second-round games in Brooklyn.

Although NBA officials didn’t provide the name of the security guard, a person with knowledge of the situation identified him as Antjuan Lambert. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the security guard was Durant’s personal security guy before being hired by the Nets.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those details weren’t announced. The Athletic first reported Lambert’s name.

The situation stems from an incident that occurred in the third quarter of the Bucks' 86-83 Game 3 victory.

Tucker appeared to be complaining after getting called for fouling Durant. Tucker and Durant then started jawing at each other as they got face to face. The security guard went on the court during this confrontation and put his hands on Tucker.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday that he wasn’t aware of the Bucks contacting the league to look into the matter, but he added that he didn’t think it would be right for a security guard to put his hands on a player.

“If it’s a Nets security guy and he’s bumping our player and things like that, it doesn’t seem like that’s the protocol, and that’s kind of what we would expect from any type of security, whether it be Bucks or Nets or Fiserv or Barclay’s Center or wherever you may be playing,” Budenholzer said. “I don’t think you want to bump and escalate things.”

The Nets lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Milwaukee.

___

AP Pro Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in New York contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
33K+
Followers
55K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guard#Ap#Fiserv Forum#The Associated Press#Bucks#Barclay S Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong statement after slaying Kevin Durant, Nets in Game 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of three former MVPs playing in the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks series. But he becomes the final one left standing after Game 7. The Bucks’ impressive elimination game win over Kevin Durant and the Nets took an extra period and a dozen or so clutch buckets to decide. Antetokounmpoa spoke out to reporters about the win, adamant that their playoff journey is far from over.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

PJ Tucker On Kevin Durant: "Me And Kevin Fight Every Year..."

In what has been a bitter seven-game series between the Bucks and Nets, one of the more intriguing storylines is the dynamic between Kevin Durant and PJ Tucker, who seem to take frequent jabs at each other on the court. While not really rivals, it wouldn't be far-fetched to call...
NBANBC Sports

Draymond has hilarious reaction to KD-Tucker skirmish

Two Longhorns went nose to nose Thursday night, and Draymond Green was amused by the whole scene. In the third quarter of Game 3 of the second-round NBA playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, former Warriors forward Kevin Durant was fouled by P.J. Tucker, and the two former Texas Longhorns had words for each other.
NBAComplex

Nets Security Guard With Ties ​to Durant Suspended for Series, Banned From Working Games in Milwaukee

A Brooklyn Nets security guard with ties to Kevin Durant has been suspended for the rest of the series, as well as banned from working any games in Milwaukee. Antjuan Lambert—who according to The Athletic was hired by the Nets at the request of Durant after working for the star forward personally—ran onto the court during Game 3 to break up an altercation between Durant and P.J. Tucker and shoved Tucker out of the way. Lambert’s interference was heavily criticized, and on Saturday, it was reported that the 35-year-old will not be allowed courtside for any more games during the series, and he will not be permitted to work at all in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.
NBANewsbug.info

NBA says security guard who bumped P.J. Tucker benched for rest of Bucks-Nets series

Antjuan Lambert, the 35-year-old bodyguard who shoved Bucks forward P.J. Tucker in Milwaukee on Thursday night, is suspended from court duty for the rest of the series. As Nets star Kevin Durant and Tucker got into it in the third quarter of Game 3, Lambert unnecessarily rushed the court and shouldered Tucker away from Durant.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kevin Durant’s security guard not allowed to work in Milwaukee after shoving P.J. Tucker

A Brooklyn Nets security guard has been suspended for the remainder of the team’s series against the Milwaukee Bucks after shoving P.J. Tucker. Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks is known for the unusually low final score of 86-83, Bruce Brown’s failed go-ahead shot attempt at the end of regulation and a heated exchange between Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker. During the confrontation between the two players, a security guard shoved Tucker on the court, which caught the ire of the Bucks forward. Now, that individual will not be allowed near the court for the rest of the second round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Is P.J. Tucker the answer in defending Kevin Durant?

As the Milwaukee Bucks rose up into a sudden title contender upon the arrival of Mike Budenholzer during the 2018-19 season, they represented a new challenger to the superpower standing in the Bay Area. The Bucks saw a window of opportunity as the Golden State Warriors, the reigning back-to-back champions,...
NBAtheScore

NBA Tuesday player props: Bet Durant, fade Tucker from 3

Bojan Bogdanovic canned multiple threes, John Collins was held under his assist total, and Nic Batum was limited from the perimeter en route to a 3-1 Monday. Now 16-7 over our last 23 plays, here's what's on tap for Tuesday's Game 5 between the Bucks and Nets. Kevin Durant over...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nets security guard barred from games vs. Bucks

A Brooklyn Nets security guard who made contact with Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker in Game 3 will be barred from working the rest of the Eastern Conference semifinal series, according to ESPN. The incident occurred after Tucker fouled Nets forward Kevin Durant late in the third quarter of Friday's...
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Report: Nets' Kevin Durant, James Harden commit to Olympic team

Brooklyn Nets teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden are committed to playing for the United States Olympic basketball team, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is out, The Athletic reported Monday. They become the biggest stars on what is shaping up to be a star-laden team. While USA Basketball...