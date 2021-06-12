Browns, Chiefs take budding rivalry onto softball field

You can tell it’s the quiet period of the NFL off-season when every NFL writer puts out a very subjective list of team and player rankings. Don’t get me wrong, I like a good list and for the list-makers, it provides more social media attention and sports talk radio can occupy the time for days discussing these lists. It also helps that most NFL fans overvalue their teams and players and the one thing NFL fans love to do is argue about their favorite team and players. Because training camp doesn’t start till August, these opinions are based on how a team looks “on paper.” At one time the movie “Ishtar” and the game “Lawn Jarts” looked good on paper. For those younger than me, “Ishtar” is considered the biggest box office flop in movie history and “Lawn Jarts” should have been registered as a weapon. Viewing team rosters “on paper” can give any NFL fan hope that its team is a Super Bowl contender. Well, maybe not Houston Texan fans. Like I said earlier, I like a good list and probably the best lists come from Pro Football Focus. You can never go wrong with statistical analysis.