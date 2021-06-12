Cancel
Two new expansions for Godfall announced at Gearbox E3 show

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox’s E3 show featured few announcements that fans had not already been aware of. Many of the announcements and trailers already appeared during the Summer Game fest two days prior. One of the rare bits of new information came in the form of two new expansions for Godfall, the “loot-slasher” action RPG that released in late 2020. One of the updates, called the “Lightbringer” update, serves as a free content patch, while the other update, dubbed “Fire and Darkness,” will be the game’s first paid expansion.

www.pcinvasion.com
