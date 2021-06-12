Grand Rapids area softball: Three teams capture regional championships
Grandville, Unity Christian and Wayland have advanced to the state quarterfinals after winning regional championships Saturday. Here’s an overview of today’s action. Grandville is headed to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal game after defeating Wyoming 12-1 in Saturday afternoon’s regional championship game. The Bulldogs will next travel to Central Michigan University to take on Traverse City West at noon. Grandville first beat Grand Haven 8-4 in Saturday’s regional final, while Wyoming earned a regional semifinal win over Rockford, 13-9.www.mlive.com