Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids area softball: Three teams capture regional championships

By Steve Kaminski
MLive.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrandville, Unity Christian and Wayland have advanced to the state quarterfinals after winning regional championships Saturday. Here’s an overview of today’s action. Grandville is headed to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal game after defeating Wyoming 12-1 in Saturday afternoon’s regional championship game. The Bulldogs will next travel to Central Michigan University to take on Traverse City West at noon. Grandville first beat Grand Haven 8-4 in Saturday’s regional final, while Wyoming earned a regional semifinal win over Rockford, 13-9.

www.mlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Rockford, MI
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Owosso, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Kentwood, MI
City
North Muskegon, MI
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Dewitt, MI
City
Coldwater, MI
City
Edwardsburg, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Haven#Dewitt 10 5#Wildcats#South Christian#Muskegon Oakridge#Northpointe Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Britain plays down Black Sea warship incident with Russia

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday played down an incident in the Black Sea off the Crimea penisula in which Russia said it fired warning shots at a British destroyer. Such gunnery exercises were not particularly abnormal, Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky. Russia, one of the world's...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

June 23 (Reuters) - For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to...