On June 15, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the police officers who defended the U.S. House of Representatives against a violent insurrectionist mob on January 6. It was a 406-21 vote, and the 21 House members who voted against it were Republicans. Meanwhile, in Missouri, Republican Gov. Mike Parson recently signed into law a bill that calls for fines of police departments if they enforce federal gun laws. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s editorial board, in a blistering editorial published on June 20, cites these controversies as examples of the fact that the GOP has no business calling itself the “law and order party.”