The Drugstore Beauty Product That Kelly Rowland Swears By

Lip gloss is one of those products that you tend to go through fast — so there’s really no point in splurging out on a fancy one, especially when you can find so many great lip glosses for less than $15. None of the best drugstore lip glosses featured here cost any more than that (some ring up at just $3 or $4), and they all come in plenty of shades and leave a slick, glossy finish in their wake. The right one for you will depend on your preferred finish, budget, and any other benefits you’re after, as well as more obvious things like the color and brand.