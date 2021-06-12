Cancel
New sterling silver ring

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew sterling silver diamond accent ring in size 10. Comes in box. Band is stamped 925. Please go through pictures and have verified address if bidding. If you can not hit got it and leave feedback then DO NOT BID ! I always mail off with tracking.

Zuni Small Multi-Stone Inlay and Sterling Silver Spiral Dangle Earrings

Delicate, small sterling silver spirals are inlaid in turquoise, jet, coral, and white and golden mother of pearl in these fun Zuni dangle earrings. The tear drop shaped post of each earring is inlaid in jet and turquoise, while each small spiral dangle portions is inlaid in small strips in each of the aforementioned stones. 1 1/2″ long x 1/4″ wide. Earrings are post.
Zuni Turquoise Petit Point and Sterling Silver “Leaf” Earrings

Sterling silver “leaf” patterns are dotted with delicate turquoise petit point pieces in these gorgeous Zuni earrings. The post of each earring showcases three turquoise petit point stones surrounded by sterling rope patterns, while each dangling leaf portion features sixteen additional turquoise petit point pieces. All rows of stones are bordered by thin sterling rope patterns and all stones are set in sawtooth sterling silver bezels. 1 3/4″ long x 1″ wide. Earrings are post.
Zuni Multi-Stone Inlay and Sterling Silver Eastern Blue Bird Pin/Pendant

Inlaid in turquoise, coral, jet and slivers of sterling silver, this impressive Zuni pin/pendant showcases an Eastern Blue Bird. Predominantly inlaid in turquoise, this lovely piece features a bird flying with wings outstretched, a leaf in its mouth. Its eye and beak are inlaid with jet, while coral inlay adds an additional pop of color and accents the bird beautifully. Inlaid sterling silver details within the birds’ wings and tail feathers, as well as the three surrounding leaves, add dimension and texture. 2 1/8″ long x 2 1/4″ wide. Hook bail is located at the top of the back of the piece while pin runs horizontally across the center of the back.
Zuni Stewart Naki Lapis Needlepoint and Sterling Silver Dangle Earrings

Lapis needlepoint and sterling silver combine to create these unique and unusual Zuni dangle earrings by Stewart Naki. Each earring features a single lapis petit point stone bordered at the bottom by three lapis needlepoint stones along the bottom at its post, while the remainder of each earring comprises lapis needlepoint and sterling silver. Hanging from each post is a horizontally set sterling band, from which a sterling rope pattern in a v is soldered. Attached to the bottom of the v is a row of lapis needlepoint pieces, from which hang long sterling silver dangles. 1 3/4″ long x 3/4″ wide. Earrings are post.
Navajo Bumblebee Japser and Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet

A single, oval bumblebee jasper stone rests atop the center of a sterling silver rope pattern shank in this delicate Navajo cuff bracelet. The stone, set in a simple sterling silver bezel, varies white to grey to yellow to orange in color. 1/2″ wide with an inner end to end measurement of 5 1/4″ and a 1″ opening. Cuff is slightly adjustable.
Navajo Orange Spiny Oyster Shell and Sterling Silver Dangle Earrings

A long, narrow oval stone of orange spiny oyster shell comprises the majority of each of these vibrant Navajo dangle earrings. Each stone varies light to burnt orange in color and is set in a sawtooth sterling silver bezel, as well as surrounded at the base by a sterling silver rope pattern. Each earring is finished with three appliqued sterling dots at the bottom. 2 1/8″ long including French hook x 1/2″ wide.
Navajo Eddie Secatero Larimar and Sterling Silver Pendant

A single stone of gorgeously iridescent larimar is set as the focal point of this traditional pendant by Navajo silversmith Eddie Secatero. The stone, varying light greyish blue to medium blue-green, is set in a simple sterling silver bezel and bordered at the base by a sterling silver rope pattern. This, in turn, ins encased by a sterling band cut out in a reoccurring pattern of triangles and fine lines. 1 3/4″ long including bail x 1 1/8″ wide.
Navajo Selina Warner Double Turquoise and Sterling Silver Dangle Earrings

Two stones of lovely and vibrant blue-green turquoise comprise the majority of these amazing earrings by Navajo silversmith Selina Warner. Each turquoise stone is set in a sawtooth sterling silver bezel and contains large portions of brown matrix running throughout, while the larger of the two oval stones hangs from the stone set at the post from a sterling roe pattern jump ring. Each earring is finished with two appliqued sterling star patterns flanking a single sterling dot atop the larger dangling turquoise piece. 2 1/4″ long x 9/16″ wide.
Judith Ripka Sterling Silver and 18kt Yellow Gold Prasiolite and Diamond Earring

ESTIMATE: $1,800.00-$2,100.00. A pair of sterling silver and 18kt yellow gold earrings made by Judith Ripka featuring a pair of rectangular prasiolite quartz stones (12.0x7.0mm) accented by heart shaped prongs and 0.14ctw of round brilliant diamonds (F/G - VS1/VS2). The earrings measure approximately 14.7x14.0mm and weigh a total of 7.56 grams.
Silver Ink Gemstone Mega Statement Ring

Chunky handmade agate crystal gemstone statement ring in shades of deep ink with flecks of white druzy crystals set in a silver plated thick band. Make some power moves with these gorgeously unique rings. The color intensities, stone sizes and shapes vary from ring to ring making each one unique. This will ring will arrive in a YAA YAA LONDON jewelry box.
Zuni Amy Quandelacy Jet, White Lab Opal, and Sterling Silver Inlay Hummingbird Pattern Pendant

Created in her signature style, this gorgeous pendant featuring Zuni silversmith Amy Quandelacy’s hummingbird pattern is inlaid in jet, white lab opal, and sterling silver. The circular pendant is inlaid along one side with jet and along the opposite with white lab opal, while the center showcases both stones inlaid sans sterling silver. Sterling silver slivers add more dimension to the larger inlaid portions, while curved cut outs finish the piece beautifully along the center. 2 1/4″ long including bail x 1 5/8″ wide.
Navajo Garrison Boyd Turquoise, Amber, and Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet

Created by Navajo silversmith Garrison Boyd, this incredible cuff bracelet features two bright blue turquoise stones flanking a single piece of amber. Each stone is set in a sawtooth sterling silver bezel, while the turquoise pieces are separated from the amber stone by two large appliqued sterling dots on their inner edges. The split sterling shank of the cuff features two sterling rope patterns at its center, with thicker sterling bands comprising the outer portions of the shank. 1″ wide with an inner end to end measurement of 5 5/8″ and a 1″ opening. Cuff is slightly adjustable.
Zuni Blue Lab Opal, Jet, and Sterling Silver Channel Inlay Cuff Bracelet

Deep blue lab opal combines with jet and slivers of sterling silver in the channel inlay style in this eye-catching Zuni cuff bracelet. All jet portions are intersected with vertical sterling silvers, while additional sterling separates jet from blue lab opal portions. Edges of the cuff feature sterling silver rope patterns, while the remainder of the sterling silver shank is chased along the center with fine line designs. 1/2″ wide with an inner end to end measurement of 5 1/4″ and a 1 1/4″ opening. Cuff is NOT adjustable.
Navajo Kevin Billah Purple Spiny Oyster Shell and Sandcast Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet

A single, rectangular piece of deep purple spiny oyster rests at the center of a sandcast sterling silver shank in this impressive cuff bracelet by Navajo silversmith Kevin Billah. The stone varies white to dark purple in color and is set in a sawtooth sterling silver bezel, its base surrounded by a sterling silver rope pattern. The remainder of the cuff showcases a sandcast sterling silver shank appliqued with flower and fleur de lis designs, its edges cut at sharp angles and its center chased with reoccurring step patterns. 7/8″ wide with an inner end to end measurement of 5 1/2″ and a 1″ opening. Cuff is very slightly adjustable.
Navajo Robert Yellowhorse Green Turquoise and Sterling Silver Naja Pendant

A single stone of deep green turquoise containing large portions of brown matrix rests at the top of a traditional sterling silver naja in this beautiful pendant by Navajo silversmith Robert Yellowhorse. The stone is set in a simple sterling silver bezel and surrounded at the base by a thick sterling silver rope pattern, followed by a row of appliqued sterling dots. The remainder of the naja comprises two sterling bands which merge together at each end, where it is appliqued with a sterling flower pattern on each end and an additional sterling panel repoussed with tear drop shapes.
Roman coins, rings Jewellery and silver section - commencing at 10am

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 43. A silver dressing table tidy jar with scroll work decoration together with one...
Sterling Silver Chain & White Pearl Charm Bracelet

A playful modern take on a classic Dower & Hall design, this eclectic Pearl bracelet combines round 6mm freshwater pearls and rectangular link sterling silver chain to dramatic effect. Accented with a Keshi Pearl charm drop, it fastens with a hammered t-bar and loop clasp. A timeless classic with a twist.
Zuni Golden Mother of pearl and Sterling Silver Inlay Cut Out Dangle Earrings

Golden mother of pearl and curved slivers of sterling silver combine in beautiful inlay to create these lovely Zuni dangle earrings. The tear drop shaped post of each earring is inlaid with both mother of pearl and sterling, while each tear drop shaped dangle follows suit, showcasing a cut out tear drop shape along its inner edge as well. 2 1/4″ long x 1″ wide. Earrings are post.
Silver Shiny Full Diamond Ring 90% Off with Code on Amazon! Run!!

IMPORTANT! Get Our App For ALL Of The Deals GET THE APP TEXT THE WORD "GLITCH" TO 407-743-8842 AND NEVER MISS A GLITCH. Silver Shiny Full Diamond Ring is a deal to run for on Amazon! This Ring is available in multiple different sizes and colors. This ring makes a great gift or to treat yourself!
Available Now // New Balance 991 “Metallic Silver”

Though it gets a little less love than its 990 and 992 sisters, the New balance 991 has had quite a strong year in 2021. With all the focus shifted to the 990 line’s newest model, fans of the 991 have been treated to a few low-key killers that have snuck through to retailers. This patriotic pair is a fine example of that, hitting retailers earlier this month almost unnoticed.