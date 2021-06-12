New sterling silver ring

Inlaid in turquoise, coral, jet and slivers of sterling silver, this impressive Zuni pin/pendant showcases an Eastern Blue Bird. Predominantly inlaid in turquoise, this lovely piece features a bird flying with wings outstretched, a leaf in its mouth. Its eye and beak are inlaid with jet, while coral inlay adds an additional pop of color and accents the bird beautifully. Inlaid sterling silver details within the birds’ wings and tail feathers, as well as the three surrounding leaves, add dimension and texture. 2 1/8″ long x 2 1/4″ wide. Hook bail is located at the top of the back of the piece while pin runs horizontally across the center of the back.