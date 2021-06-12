Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Inmate dies from stab wounds during fight

By Mikayla Temple
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHKIw_0aScrUq400

A prisoner in G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility died from stab wounds after a fight broke out in the level four housing unit during the breakfast meal lines early Friday morning.

The fight involved more than a dozen inmates. Two prisoners were take to the hospital with stab wounds said Michigan Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Chris Gautz.

The prisoner who was pronounced dead at the hospital is 22 year-old Deandre Jackson.

The other inmate who was transported to the hospital was treated and returned to the facility.

Two staff members were also taken to the hospital and were treated and released for minor injuries. Both have returned to the facility.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wounds#The Michigan State Police#Fox47news Website#Breaking News#Daily Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Inmate stabbed at Bibb Correctional Facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving a prison sentence for theft convictions out of Montgomery and Lee counties is recovering after being stabbed in an Alabama prison. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that Marques Antwan Watts, 29, was stabbed during an inmate-on-inmate assault on Friday. Watts is serving...
Elizabeth City, NCAOL Corp

Autopsy: Andrew Brown Jr. died from gunshot wound to head

ELIZABETH CTIY, N.C. (AP) — The unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in April by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head,” according to the official autopsy results released Thursday. Andrew Brown Jr. also was shot in the right arm and suffered...
Jackson, MIwtvbam.com

Jackson prison inmate killed in fight

JACKSON, MI — Michigan Department of Corrections officials say an inmate has died at a Jackson area prison after being stabbed during a fight Friday between 13 inmates at the prison. MDOC Spokeswoman Brianna Brugel says Deandre Jackson was killed with one inmate and two employees suffering minor injuries. Brugel...
Doña Ana County, NMfoxsanantonio.com

Inmate at Doña Ana County Jail stabs officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate held at the Doña Ana County Jail stabbed an officer on Thursday. Officials with the Doña Ana County Jail said the officer was attacked by inmate Eugene Bennett around 7: 30 p.m. Bennett was being held in a medium custody unit during medication...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan inmate stabbed to death in breakfast line fight

Jackson — A Michigan prison inmate died Friday after being stabbed during a fight, authorities said. The fight involved more than a dozen inmates and occurred at the Cotton prison near Jackson, said Brianna Brugel, a spokeswoman at the state Department of Corrections. One man died at a hospital while...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Sheriff: Inmate died from suicide in Otsego jail

State officials are investigating an apparent suicide in the Otsego County Jail. Sheriff Richard Devlin issued a media release late Tuesday, announcing the death of an inmate on Saturday, June 19. According to the release, corrections officers "found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell due to a suicide attempt"...
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Man dies from apparent stabbing near Independence Heights

Houston police say they are looking into the apparent stabbing death of a man near Independence Heights on May 24. The victim, 44-year-old Tito Varela, was transported to Ben Taub Hospital on May 24 and died at the hospital May 31, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the cause of his death is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner.
Public SafetyTelegraph

Teenage boy stabbed to death during fight before school

A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed during a fight before school in West London. Police were called to Blyth Road in Hayes at just before 8.35am on Friday following reports of disturbance. The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and died at the scene. The Metropolitan...
Butte, MTFOX 28 Spokane

Woman with a stab wound pronounced deceased, suspect detained

BUTTE, Mont. – A woman with a stab wound has been pronounced deceased and a male suspect has been detained Saturday. Around 12:00 pm Saturday, Butte Police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of Grand Ave for a reported disturbance according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester. When...
Mckean County, PAwesb.com

Inmate Sentenced for Fight, Damage

An inmate at McKean County Jail has been sentenced for a fight and property damage. 50 year old Jeffery Carney, originally of Kane, was charged with damaging a window in the facility during a fight with a corrections officer. Based on a plea agreement, Carney was sentenced to 6-12 months...
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

Detention Center Inmate dies

An inmate at the Hernando County Detention Center has died according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The official cause of his death is yet to be determined. HCSO Deputy Public Information Officer (PIO) Mike Terry said that about 11 pm on June 15, a group of inmates alerted a deputy on duty inside the Detention Center that another inmate was unresponsive.
Whitsett, NCabc45.com

Elon officer's child dies from gunshot wound

WHITSETT, N.C. - The child of an Elon police officer is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning. Guilford County deputies, along with EMA and fire departments responded to the 700 block of Nellie Gray Place in Whitsett for a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound around 7:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff's office.
Holland, MIWWMTCw

Holland man stabbed during fight in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

HOLLAND, Mich. — Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened during a fight between about 10 people. KDPS: Firearm recovered during a traffic stop in Kalamazoo. Around 9:51 p.m., deputies were sent to the Buffalo Wild Wings on West Shore Drive on a call about the...
Sayre, OKKOCO

Inmate fight leads to statewide prison lockdown, DOC says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Prisons across the state have been locked down following an inmate-on-inmate assault that occurred today at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said an inmate appeared to have randomly assaulted other...
Public SafetyNY Daily News

Teen stabbed in ‘random attack’ while skateboarding near strip mall dies from injuries

A North Dakota teen who was violently attacked while she skateboarded to her mother’s house earlier this week has succumbed to her stab wounds, according to her family. Daisy Paulsen, who often went by the nickname, Jupiter, died on Tuesday, less than a week after what her father, Robert Paulsen, previously described as a “random attack,” Valley News reported. He said the family is working to ensure the 14-year-old’s organs are donated and that her ashes are scattered across California’s Bay Area, per her request.
Uniontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Uniontown man dies from gunshot wound in Luzerne Township

A Uniontown man died from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon in Luzerne Township. State police said Damani Wilson, 19, was found at 270 Keeny Row Road. Trooper Robert Broadwater said police received the call about the incident at 1:57 p.m. Broadwater said the incident is being investigated as a homicide...
Maine Statemixmaine.com

Temple Child Died from Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Yesterday, June 17, Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit was called to assist the Franklin County’s Sheriff’s Office with an accidental shooting that happened at a Forest Hill Road home in Temple. After conducting interviews and collecting evidence State Police believe the child died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound....