OTC is holding an outdoor job fair this morning on Lot K of its Springfield campus. Ozarks Technical Community College’s Career Services will host an outdoor job fair on Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon in Lot K of the OTC Springfield Campus. The parking lot is located at the northeast corner of Central Street and Hampton Avenue. OTC students, alumni and the general public are all encouraged to attend. Participants do not need to pre-register.