Discover Tropical Plant Oasis at Leu Gardens Tucked Away in Orlando, Florida

Posted by 
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJhRT_0aSbZJni00
The Harry Leu House in Leu Gardens.Photo Source: Fearisstrong /Wiki

It was one of those days when I just wanted to be surrounded by nature and the beautiful lush foliage of a tropical oasis. This was the day I discovered Leu Gardens so perfectly tucked away in a vibrant green setting in Orlando, Florida.

"She was sitting in a garden more beautiful than even her rampaging imagination could have ever conjured up, and she was being seranaded by trees." -Lynn Kurland-

The Leu House and Gardens is a fourteen separate family entertainment area in one spectacle not to miss when visiting Orlando, Florida. The lush grounds are a favorite with tourists and residents alike; however, the gardens, landscaped grounds, 200-year oak-shaded trails, and luminous lakes are just a few facets of this floral oasis. Read on to find out more about this over 50-acre hidden gem in the heart of Orlando.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGQc4_0aSbZJni00
Tropical Pink HibiscusPhoto by Naman Nayar from Pexels

History of the Leu House and Gardens

In 1936, The Leu House and Gardens received their start when Mary Jane, a Pennsylvania native, and Harry P. Leu, an Florida area businessman, purchased the property, including a house and 40 acres of land. Ever since the Leus married in 1932, they enjoyed vacationing around the globe. The couple was continually cultivating their estate as they traveled the world and brought back many exotic plants and over 240 varieties of camellias to add to their gardens and did so until, in 1961, they graciously donated the estate to the City of Orlando. Through Mary and Harry's painstaking work, meticulous attention to detail, and love of travel and nature, the public can now enjoy this unique attraction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hb9sE_0aSbZJni00
Mizell Leu House, in the Harry P. Leu Gardens, in Orlando, FloridaPhoto Source: Ebyabe (my own work)

The Leu House and grounds' Designation as a historic district

An approximate 15-acre section of the park, receiving its designation on December 29, 1994, is now considered an Orlando Florida historic district, known as the Mizell-Leu House Historic District, or Leu Botanical Gardens and Leu House Museum, contains three landmark buildings. This information is according to the National Register of Historic Places.

Here is a breakdown of its designation details. I was in total awe of the pure beauty and history. So much to absorb.

  • · Historical Significance- Event, Person
  • · Historical Person- Leu, Harry P.
  • · Significant Year- 1888, 1936
  • · Area of Significance- Health and Medicine, Social History
  • · Period of Significance- 1925-1949, 1900-1924, 1875-1899 Owner- Local
  • · Historic Function- Domestic
  • · Historic Sub-function- Secondary Structure, Single Dwelling
  • · Current Function- Landscape, Recreation, And Culture
  • · Current Sub-function- Garden, Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRT9i_0aSbZJni00
Plants with a tropical twist thrive at Leu Gardens/Photo by Max Letek on Unsplash.

Planning a visit

Before setting out on a visit to the Leu House and Gardens, it's best to plan your visit ahead of time, especially with the updated status of pandemic guidelines, special events, and all the grounds have to offer. You can conveniently obtain admission tickets on their website or at the gate the day of your visit. The Leu House and Gardens are open every day except Christmas Day, mostly from 9 am to 5 pm (no admission after 4 pm). On rare occasions, the grounds close early, so check their calendar before planning your trip. Picnics, pets, blankets, bicycles, alcoholic beverages, and recreational activities not permitted. Picnics, alcoholic drinks, and blankets get permitted during special evening events, like movie nights, Haunting Tales, and concerts.

  • 2021 Daylight admission pricing is as follows:
  • · Leu Members and children (3 years and younger)- Free
  • · Adult- $10
    · Child (ages 4-17 years)- $5
  • · Free Daylight Admission Days- Monday, June 7, 2021, Monday, July 5, 2021, Monday, August 2,
    2021, September 6, 2021, and October 4, 2021
  • Note: Daylight admission prices include entry to the museum but not valid for special evening events, classes, or tours.

Now, not to get confused with the hours of the gardens and house area of the property, The Leu House Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm. Closures occur for the whole month of July and on Christmas Day. Museum walkthroughs are strictly limited to eight people due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the museum requires temperature checks and face masks before entry. Unfortunately, the second floor is currently closed to the public due to social distancing.

Did you know?

Many tropical plants offer extra health benefits. For example, foliage plants remove impurities from the air. They also are therapeutic for reducing stress and serving as a sound barrier to routine noise.

"Research shows that having plants around can help us feel better and J faster from injuries."-Justin Hancock-

The best tropical and beyond healing plants for your garden or home

  1. Aloe Vera: used to treat burns, cuts, and skin infections, or orally for digestion
  2. Ginger: helps with digestion and nausea
  3. Ashwagandha: reduces anxiety and fatigue
  4. Spider plant: pulls toxins from the air
  5. Ponytail Palm; improves the emotional state, increases creativity
  6. Boston Fern; air purifier
  7. Passion Flower: reduces stress with mild tranquilizing properties
  8. Gumbo-limbo tree: brew as a tea for treating gout, urinary tract infections
  9. Guanabana tree: powerful anti-inflammatory
  10. Saragundi: detox for the colon

After my stroll through Leu Gardens, I was inspired to research the many benefits of plants. I suggest you contact your local holistic practitioner for specific guidance on utilizing plants for medicinal purposes.

What to do and see when visiting the Leu House And Gardens

The gardens

Expect a colorful and lunch display of tropical plants and flowers as you walk through the meticulously laid out and maintained garden. A serene feeling washes over you as you enter the grounds. Most visitors to Leu Gardens find this unusual and go as far as to say that you don't realize the hustle and bustle going on down the street in the City of Orlando once inside the gardens. No matter the season, Leu Gardens overflows with relentless beauty. As you enter the parks, air wafts around you, scented with a mixture of roses, azaleas, bromeliads, and tropical philodendrons. Visitors take in the sights of annual flowers and walk under awe-inspiring arches of elm, oak, and camphor tree branches.

The museum

The Leu House Museum, built as a two-story yellow farmhouse by the sons of David Mizell, is a restored 19th century home that four families, the Mizell Pell/Gardner, Woodward, and Leu's, lived out their lives before opening to the public. You can almost smell the corn and sweet sugar cane once farmed nearby, and you can imagine hearing the sounds of laughing children running up and down the wooden staircase. Or, how about envisioning what the family's entertainment for the evening might have been. Wallpaper and furniture, carefully chosen to match the period, embellish the rooms like visions into the past.

"Everything you can imagine is real." -Pablo Picasso-

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

